Pacific Coast Highway closure extended indefinitely due to safety concerns

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced that Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) will remain fully closed between Chautauqua Boulevard in Los Angeles and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu until further notice. The decision follows continued safety concerns due to recent debris flows and forecasted rain next week.

According to Caltrans, a significant slide occurred north of Big Rock Drive during recent storms, and geotechnical assessments have identified slippage beneath Porto Marina Way. Officials warn that additional slides may take place even between storms as the saturated soil remains unstable.

Adding to concerns, the National Weather Service (NWS) has forecasted heavy rain from Feb. 12 through 14, with a 50 percent chance of moderate rainfall amounts, ranging from 1 to 2 inches in coastal and valley areas and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and foothills. Los Angeles County Public Works (LACPW) has reported that debris basins are already at 80 percent capacity and must be cleared ahead of the next storm system.

As a result, access to PCH remains limited to essential workers, including first responders, recovery agencies, and utility crews. Residents of the Palisades with proper passes will still be able to access their homes via Chautauqua Boulevard. The closure aims to protect motorists and provide a safe environment for emergency operations.

During the closure, crews will conduct the following safety measures:

Installation of steel plates to reinforce slopes along Porto Marina Way.

Debris removal and hauling by LACPW.

Continued clearing of debris from the roadway by emergency workers.

Placement of K-rail barriers at key locations.

Caltrans, LACPW, and law enforcement agencies recognize the disruption this closure causes for communities in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Malibu. However, officials stress that the preemptive measure is necessary to ensure public safety and protect infrastructure in the face of potential landslides.

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. Caltrans will reassess the situation daily and reopen PCH when conditions are deemed safe for travel. Residents in affected areas should remain prepared for potential evacuation orders if additional debris flows threaten homes or roadways.

For real-time updates, travelers are encouraged to monitor official Caltrans and LACPW alerts.

🚧PCH FULLY CLOSED🚧



PCH will remain fully closed between Chautauqua Blvd in LA & Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu until further notice. There is no estimated time for reopening and more rain is forecasted for next week. Avoid the area and plan for delays. pic.twitter.com/NSb87HAx8C — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 8, 2025

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...