Malibu City Council to address key issues at upcoming meeting on Monday, Feb. 10

The Malibu City Council is set to meet on Monday, Feb. 10, for its regular session, covering critical issues such as the ongoing absence of City Manager Steve McClary, fire recovery efforts, and city agreements. The meeting will begin with a closed session to discuss anticipated litigation, personnel matters, and existing litigation regarding the city’s petition to form a separate Malibu Unified School District from Santa Monica-Malibu USD.

City Manager’s Absence Remains a Concern

The status of City Manager Steve McClary remains uncertain despite repeated closed-session discussions. At the Jan. 27 meeting, Interim City Attorney Trevor Rusin stated that there was nothing to report from the closed session regarding McClary’s prolonged absence. Residents continue to express frustration over the lack of transparency, particularly given the challenges Malibu faces following the Franklin Fire and the ongoing Palisades Fire.

McClary initially went on vacation at the end of November 2024, with an expected return by January 2025. However, his absence has extended far beyond the initial timeline, leaving Assistant City Manager Joseph Toney in charge as Acting City Manager. The City Council is expected to address this matter in a closed session under Government Code Section 54957. However, no clear answers have been provided to the public regarding McClary’s status or potential leadership changes.

Fire Recovery Efforts and Agreements

The Council will also discuss key measures aimed at assisting in fire recovery, including emergency cleanup efforts and securing additional office space to facilitate rebuilding efforts.

The Council will review an emergency contract with Clean Harbors Environmental Services, Inc. for environmental cleanup services related to the Franklin Fire. This includes asbestos surveys and hazardous waste removal from fire-damaged properties.

In response to the Palisades Fire, the Council will consider a two-year lease agreement with Wave Enterprises, Inc. for a dedicated Fire Rebuild Office at 23805 Stuart Ranch Road. This office will provide residents with a one-stop shop for permit processing and rebuilding consultations.

Fire recovery remains Malibu’s top priority, and the new office will support rebuilding efforts. Discussion: The Palisades Fire has damaged or destroyed over 700 structures within Malibu city limits, necessitating additional office space to streamline recovery efforts.

The Council will also review an amendment to the agreement with Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) as a continuation to the Jan. 27 meeting. If approved, this amendment will extend the 2022-2024 Master Facility Use Agreement through Apr. 30, 2025. The agreement ensures continued use of district facilities for local educational and community needs.

Councilmembers Conrad, Silverstein, and Uhring to make appointments to various commissions, including Arts, Parks & Recreation, Planning, Public Safety, Public Works, and Wastewater Advisory.

Mayor Pro Tem Riggins to appoint a member to the Malibu Arts Commission.

Council to consider ex officio appointments for Cultural Arts, Parks & Recreation, and Public Safety Commissions.

Council to appoint or affirm at-large members to the Wastewater Advisory Committee and Building Board of Appeals.

Appointments to the Mobilehome Park Rent Stabilization Commission.

Adoption of Resolution No. 25-07 to establish residency requirements for commission and committee members affected by natural disasters.

Los Angeles County Measure R Funding Agreement Amendment

Transfer Agreement for Safe, Clean Water Program Municipal Funds

Amendments and Contracts for Environmental & Public Works Services , including Rincon Consultants, Clean Harbors Environmental Services, and Emergency Public Works Agreements.

Professional Services Agreements with Ultimate Maintenance Services, Tripepi Smith & Associates (for communication services), and American Global Security.

Fire Recovery & Rebuild Consulting Services Agreements.

City Council Policy #42: Dial-A-Ride Program Review.

For more details, refer to the agenda documents by visiting malibucity.org/AgendaCenter/City-Council-8

