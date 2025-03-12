Pacific Coast Highway Closure and Evacuation Warnings Issued as Storm Approaches Malibu

Malibu residents are bracing for a powerful storm system set to bring heavy rain, colder temperatures, and a heightened risk of debris flows and flooding over the next several days.

PCH Closure and Road Restrictions

Effective Wednesday, March 12, at noon, Caltrans has implemented a full closure of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) from Chautauqua Boulevard in Pacific Palisades to Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu. The closure is a precautionary measure due to the potential for debris and mudflows triggered by the incoming storm. Only emergency vehicles and debris-removal crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be allowed through. Residents and contractors with passes will not be permitted access.

Officials will reassess conditions on Thursday, March 13, to determine if limited access may be granted to residents and businesses with passes by early Friday, March 14, depending on the storm’s impact.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works has also announced additional road closures for storm safety:

Las Flores Canyon Road : Closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles starting Wednesday, March 12, at noon. Reopening will coincide with the reopening of PCH.

: Closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles starting Wednesday, March 12, at noon. Reopening will coincide with the reopening of PCH. Malibu Canyon Road: Closed from Francisco Ranch Road (1.5 miles north of PCH) to Piuma Road beginning Wednesday, March 12, at 6 p.m. The road is tentatively set to reopen Thursday, March 13, at 6 p.m., depending on conditions.

For real-time road closure updates, visit: LA County Public Works Road Closure Website.

Evacuation Warnings and Orders

Evacuation warnings are in effect for all Franklin and Palisades burn areas in Malibu from Tuesday, March 12, at 7 a.m. through Thursday, March 13, at 6 p.m. due to the risk of debris and mudflows during the storm. Affected zones include MAL-C112-A, MAL-C112-C, MAL-C112-B, MAL-C111-A, MAL-C111-B, RMB-U030-B, and RMB-U030-A. Residents are urged to prepare for possible evacuation.

Additionally, evacuation orders are in place from Wednesday, March 12, at 7 a.m. to Thursday, March 13, at 6 p.m. for 17 properties in the Franklin Fire burn area, including locations in Serra Retreat, Las Flores Mesa Drive, and the Pepperdine area. Sheriff’s deputies have been conducting door-to-door notifications for at-risk properties.

To check evacuation maps and information, visit: Genasys Protect.

Weather Forecast and Potential Impacts

According to the National Weather Service, Malibu will experience significant rainfall from Tuesday, March 11, through Thursday, March 13. Forecasts predict:

1-2 inches of rain along the coast and in valley areas.

along the coast and in valley areas. 2-4 inches of rain in foothills and mountainous regions.

in foothills and mountainous regions. Peak rainfall rates of 0.5 to 0.75 inches per hour, with a 10-20% chance of reaching 1 inch per hour.

of 0.5 to 0.75 inches per hour, with a 10-20% chance of reaching 1 inch per hour. Possible thunderstorms with heavy downpours Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Potential impacts include hazardous driving conditions, roadway flooding, minor rock and mudslides, and dangerous ocean conditions for beachgoers and watercraft.

Emergency Preparedness and Resources

Residents are urged to take precautions and stay informed:

Drive cautiously, keep headlights on, and watch for work crews.

Monitor local news for emergency updates.

Use sandbags to protect properties from potential flooding.

Sandbag Distribution Locations:

Malibu Library (23519 Civic Center Way) – Pre-filled and empty bags (no sand).

Fire Station #70 (3970 Carbon Canyon Road) – Bags and sand available.

Zuma Beach Maintenance Yard (30100 Pacific Coast Highway) – Bags and sand available.

Camp 13 (1252 Encinal Canyon Road) – Bags and sand available.

Plastic sandbags are prohibited in Malibu. Burlap and jute bags are allowed. Residents are reminded not to remove sand from the beaches, as it is harmful to the coastal ecosystem and prohibited by county law. For additional sandbag locations, visit: LA County Sandbag Locator.

Stay Updated

The City of Malibu has activated its storm response plan, coordinating with partner agencies to monitor conditions, clear drainage systems, and keep roads as safe as possible. The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be activated if necessary.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant, prepare for changing conditions, and stay tuned for further updates as the storm progresses.

