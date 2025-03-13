 Malibu Little League’s impactful season opening

Community unites to celebrate baseball, honor firefighters, and resilience

Malibu Little League celebrated its highly anticipated Opening Day on March 1, marking not just the start of another baseball season but a moment of renewal and unity for the community. After enduring the hardships brought on by recent fires, the sight of children back on the field, playing the game they love, was a heartwarming reminder of resilience and hope.

“This past weekend, Malibu Little League celebrated a triumphant Opening Day, marking not just the start of a new baseball season but a moment of unity and renewal for our community,” said John Alfano, president of Malibu Little League.

The league honored the Malibu Fire Brigade and Fire Department for their dedication, letting these local heroes throw the first pitch in appreciation. Photo by Dana Rubin

The event was more than just a sports celebration—it was a powerful testament to the strength of Malibu. The league took the opportunity to honor the Malibu Fire Brigade and Fire Department, recognizing their tireless efforts in protecting the community. In a symbolic gesture of appreciation, these local heroes were given the honor of throwing out the first pitch. Their presence was met with enthusiastic applause, as families and players alike expressed their gratitude for their unwavering dedication.

“After the challenges of recent fires, seeing our kids back on the field, playing the game they love, brought a sense of normalcy and joy that had been deeply missed. We were honored to have the Malibu Fire Brigade and Fire Department on hand to throw out the first pitch, a fitting tribute to their tireless dedication to our community,” Alfano explained.

City Councilmember Maryanne Riggins also attended the ceremony, showing her strong support for the families and local businesses still recovering from the aftermath of the fires. Her presence served as a reminder that the Malibu community continues to stand together, embodying the spirit of “Malibu Strong.”

Opening Day wasn’t just about baseball — it was about resilience, connection, and rebuilding a sense of normalcy. More than 800 people attended the event, including families from Malibu as well as those from the Pacific Palisades who have relocated due to the fires. The support and camaraderie among those gathered showcased the deep-rooted bonds that define this close-knit community.

Adding to the excitement of the day, Station 77 and Engine 81 were on-site, giving young fans the opportunity to see firsthand the equipment and vehicles used by their local heroes. Kids beamed with excitement as they explored the fire engines, reinforcing a sense of appreciation and admiration for the firefighters who have given so much to the city.

Malibu Little League has long been a cornerstone of youth development in the area, providing children with an opportunity to grow not only as athletes but also as individuals. The league’s baseball program is designed to build fundamental skills, instill confidence, and promote values of character and respect, all while ensuring that the players have fun. The program is divided into several divisions to accommodate a wide range of skill levels, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to participate and improve.

The return of baseball this season is a symbol of perseverance, reflecting the unwavering determination of the Malibu community. As the young players stepped up to bat and took their positions on the field, their smiles and laughter signified more than just a game —they represented the resilience of a town that has faced adversity head-on and emerged stronger together.

“Opening Day wasn’t just about baseball—it was about resilience, connection, and the strength of our community. Here’s to a great season ahead!” Alfano said.

As the season unfolds, Malibu Little League will continue to serve as a place where children can thrive, friendships can flourish, and the spirit of the community can shine. With each pitch, hit, and catch, this year’s season will stand as a reminder that, no matter the challenges faced, Malibu always finds a way to rebuild, reconnect, and play on.

