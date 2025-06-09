Optimist Club of Malibu honors eight outstanding graduates

Since 1960, the club has recognized academic excellence, community service, and extracurricular achievement among local students

Since 1960, the Malibu Optimist Club has upheld a proud tradition of recognizing the outstanding achievements of local high school seniors through its annual scholarship program. What began as a modest initiative offering $100 awards has grown in both scope and significance —reflecting not only the rising costs of higher education but also the club’s unwavering commitment to encouraging academic excellence, community service, and leadership among Malibu’s youth.

Mona Kyle, a longtime board member of the Malibu Optimist Club, shared the history and heart behind the scholarships.“The Malibu Optimist Club was founded in 1960, and we’ve been giving out these high school awards since our inception,” Kyle said. “They started out as $100 scholarships when college was significantly cheaper. These days, each student receives $1,000 — not enough to cover tuition, but definitely enough to buy books or supplies. More importantly, it’s a way to recognize their hard work and dedication.”

The scholarship program is open to students who reside within the Malibu area, including the 90262, 90263, 90264, and 90265 zip codes. While the club traditionally accepts applications from a variety of schools — including Malibu High, Oaks Christian, and Viewpoint —this year, all eight scholarship recipients hail from Malibu High School.

“These students are really incredible,” Kyle said. “We look at three equally weighted categories: academic performance, community service, and extracurricular involvement. We are a community service organization, so we place a strong emphasis on students giving back.”

This year, 20 applicants were reviewed by a committee of Optimist Club board members. The committee included long-standing members with deep ties to the program, including this year’s program chair Marie Wexler, and veterans like Frank Brady and Sam Bruttomesso. Applications are sent out through participating schools and include required academic transcripts submitted by school administrators, while students fill out detailed information about their service and activities.

The 2025 Optimist Club Scholarship recipients are:

Samira Bell, who will attend Howard University to major in health science.

Tallulah Murphree, who will attend UC Berkeley.

Caidyn Ovsiowitz, who will attend UCLA and major in business economics.

Ranger Murphree, who will also attend UC Berkeley, majoring in mathematics.

Logan Epstein, who will attend USC and study mechanical engineering.

Gigi Quartararo, who is headed to UCLA, planning a pre-med track in biology.

Chloe Loquet, who will attend Stanford University to major in political science.

Irina Columbeanu, who will attend New York University and is planning to major in nutrition with a pre-med focus.

“Some of these students have truly stood out over the years,” Kyle shared. “Chloe Loquet has likely won every Optimist award we offer since she was young. Last year, she wrote the most beautiful essay for our contest. She’s also beenhonored in our Youth Appreciation program.”

Columbeanu was another standout, according to Kyle. “She’s had quite a few accomplishments this year. I wasn’t on the review committee this time, but I’ve heard how impressive her application was.”

Kyle emphasized the lasting relationships the club forms with its recipients. “We invite them to come back and share about their college experiences. We love when they stay in touch,” he said.

The club meets Thursday mornings in the Fireside Room at Pepperdine University, and despite recent years’ challenges — including the Woolsey Fire in 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the recent fires — they have remained steadfast in supporting youth programs.

“Keeping the organization going has been tough,” Kyle admitted. “I lost my own home in the Woolsey Fire. But we feel a deep commitment to the students. We’ve watched many of them grow up through our programs.”

One such program is the Optimist Oratorical Contest. The “Kids Speak Out” portion, aimed at fourth-graders, encourages public speaking at a young age — a passion Kyle developed after teaching in Kenya for over a decade.

“There’s a cultural difference,” Kyle explained. “In Kenya, kids aren’t glued to screens. When you call on them, they stand up and speak confidently. I wanted to bring that energy back here.”

This year, due to damage at some local schools, participation in “Kids Speak Out” was limited. Webster Elementary chose not to participate, but Our Lady of Malibu and Malibu Elementary are involved. Preliminary rounds are set for May 28 and 29, with the final competition taking place on June 5 at the Raitt Recital Hall at Pepperdine.

In addition to student-focused events, the Optimist Club also recognizes excellence in education. On Thursday, May 29, they will honor five Malibu public school teachers with the Ronald E. Merriman Excellence in Education Awards during their weekly breakfast meeting.

The club’s leadership team includes President Eric Williams, Secretary Sam Bruttomesso, and Treasurer Bill Sampson, all of whom play key roles in maintaining the club’s operations and programs.

As the Malibu Optimist Club looks to the future, its focus remains steadfast: supporting the youth of Malibu through scholarships, recognition, and programs that build confidence and leadership.

“We’re proud of our students,” Kyle said. “And we’re proud to be part of their journey.”

