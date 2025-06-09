Malibu Middle School 8th Grade exit interviews empower students for the future

Malibu Middle School held 8th grade Exit Interviews, offering students a valuable opportunity to reflect on their middle school journey and practice real-world interview skills. With support from their English Language Arts classes and guidance from staff, students gained confidence and insight as they prepared for the next chapter.

SMMUSD and community leaders, including Superintendent Dr. Shelton, former principal Dr. Mike Matthews, current Malibu Middle principal Greg Schellenberg and Malibu Mayor Marianne Riggins participated in the event as part of the interview panel, providing feedback and encouragement to students. Photos courtesy of Malibu Schools Pathways

