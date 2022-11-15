HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs

One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
1

A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash on Kanan Dume Drive and PCH. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle that was crashed was stolen. 

The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. 

Authorities said the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed and collided with a motorcycle and a truck.

Vehicles have been driving through Zumirez Drive to get through PCH while the intersection is still closed. 

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. It is unclear if anyone in the truck was injured.

Photo courtesy Christopher Cooper.

Advertisement

Update from article published earlier: https://malibutimes.com/traffic-collision-on-kanan-dume-road-and-pch

Previous article
Red Flag Warning Issued for the Santa Monica Mountains
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Advertisement

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×