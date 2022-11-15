One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon

A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash on Kanan Dume Drive and PCH. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle that was crashed was stolen.

The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Authorities said the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed and collided with a motorcycle and a truck.

Vehicles have been driving through Zumirez Drive to get through PCH while the intersection is still closed.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. It is unclear if anyone in the truck was injured.

Photo courtesy Christopher Cooper.

