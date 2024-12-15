OLM Bingo Night continues the community camaraderie 

Fundraiser has been Our Lady of Malibu’s tradition for the entire community for three years now

Dozens of toys and games were raffled off for Our Lady of Malibu’s annual Bingo Night fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The annual event was filled with anticipation and excitement as kids yelled ‘Bingo!’ when they had a row of the numbers that were called out by monitor Jimi Petulla.

With almost 17 raffle prizes and over 150 prizes — from stuffed animals, puzzles, lego sets — there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Attendees also enjoyed pizza, pasta, salad, and many delicious baked goods to choose from.

Bingo Night has been Our Lady of Malibu tradition and cherished event for the last three years.

Third-grade parents, room representatives, and Parent Guild Lead Committee members Joey Amini and Gina Longo, along with two other parents, helped organize the night for the community.

“This is a very special event for the entire Malibu community, it’s one of our most fun events in the entire year, we have it twice a year and it’s a great night to spend time with family and friends and have good food and win fun prizes,” he said.“It was a lot of fun organizing it, it was a great success! A full house, as they say.”

Amini and Longo took a break during the game to raffle off some prizes, such as a dart board, a waffle maker, a Dodgers World Series T-shirt, and more.

Throughout the event, kids yelled out, “I need one more!” hoping to get a row of winning numbers.

“Alright I got the magic number right now!” Petulla said as he yelled out the winning numbers. “Congratulations!”

Amini brought his daughter Sienna to the event and was happy to see her having fun.

“This is one of her favorites events,” he said. “We’ve been looking forward to for so long, it’s a really big deal for her, sheloves it.”

Parent Keisha Diane Johnson and her daughter Abrianna Johnson-Mann attended the event and won some prizes.

“Coming together as a community, playing bingo, and having fun,” Johnson said. “I love coming together as a community outside of school and supporting the kids.”

For the last three years, the Bingo Night fundraiser has been an Our Lady of Malibu tradition for the entire community.

Dozens of toys and games were raffled off for Our Lady of Malibu's annual Bingo Night fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 21.

“It’s a cherished event for the school,” Longo said. “We raise funds for our school and bring the community together for an amazing fun-filled night. Delicious food, prizes, and exciting raffles are held throughout the event.”

The school is also hosting a blood drive on Dec. 3, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Malibu school.

The annual OLM holiday marketplace is also on Saturday Dec. 7. Enjoy a variety of crafts and food trucks while you shop for your Christmas presents.

