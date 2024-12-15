Franklin Fire update Dec. 15: Acreage remains at 4,037, 42 percent contained

Acreage remains at 4,037, and containment is now at 42%. Road closures remain same. Damage inspections 95% complete.

Update 12/15, 9:00 AM: Acreage remains at 4,037, and containment is now at 42%. Road closures remain same. Damage inspections 95% complete.



The City of Malibu is providing updates on the Franklin Fire containment progress, damage assessments, and recovery resources for residents and businesses as the community moves into the recovery phase.



Fire Containment and Damage Assessment



Acreage remains at 4,037, and containment is now at 42%.



Damage Assessment:



· Residential structures: 8 single-family homes destroyed, 14 single-family homes damaged. 1 multi family dwelling damaged

· Commercial structures: 7 structures damaged.

· Outbuildings: 11 destroyed and 5 damaged.

· Total structures impacted: 46.



Damage assessments are 95% complete, and final results will be shared as they become available.—



Repopulation and Road Access



All evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings, and all residents may now return to their homes.



Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) is fully open in both directions.



Remaining soft closures (residents only, with proper ID):



Las Flores Canyon Road, Carbon Canyon Road, Sweetwater Canyon Drive, Puerco Canyon Road, and Corral Canyon Road, all north of PCH.



The only hard closure remains Malibu Canyon Road, between Piuma Road and Civic Center Way.



Residents are encouraged to drive cautiously as emergency and utility crews remain active in the area.



Recovery Resources



Local Assistance Center (LAC):



The City of Malibu will host a Local Assistance Center (LAC) at City Hall on Tuesday, December 17, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.



This one-stop resource will include representatives from 15 agencies, to provide resources for:



· Rebuilding and recovery, including information on permits.



· Preparing properties for winter weather and addressing debris cleanup.



· Reconnecting utilities and accessing additional recovery services



City Hall Reopening:



City Hall will reopen for normal operations on Wednesday, December 18, at 8:00 AM.



The City will also host a Town Hall and Community Forum that evening at 6:00 PM to provide updates, hear resident concerns, and share additional recovery resources.



School Reopening Updates



Malibu Elementary, Malibu Middle, and Malibu High Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, December 16, 2024, after undergoing professional cleaning and HVAC filter replacements.



Webster Elementary School requires more substantial repairs and professional restoration due to smoke damage and will reopen on Monday, January 6, 2025. In the interim, Webster students and staff will relocate to Malibu Elementary School starting Tuesday, December 17 for in-person learning.



Watch the Community Update



For those who missed the community meeting, you can watch the recorded update here: https://youtu.be/uyZlUA6FOw0. This video provides additional details on recovery efforts and next steps for residents and businesses.



Stay Informed



Recovery resources and updates are centralized on the City’s website at www.malibucity.org/franklinfire and the Los Angeles County Recovery site at https://recovery.lacounty.gov/franklinfire/.



The City remains committed to supporting residents and businesses through every stage of the recovery process. Thank you to the first responders, volunteers, and community members who continue to support these efforts.

