Ocean Water Use Warning issues for LA County Beaches; includes Malibu Lagoon and Topanga Canyon

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
- Topsail Street extension in Venice
- Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
- Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
- Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
- Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
- 28th Street Extension in Manhattan Beach
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.