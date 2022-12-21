Calendar for week of Christmas

THURS, DEC. 22

MAKE YOUR OWN POP-UP CARDS AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Use folded pictures and carefully cut paper to design images that pop out from the page at the Malibu Library on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Join us to create your own pop-up cards to share with friends and family for any occasion. For ages 13-17 at the Malibu Library meeting room.

Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. Registration opens Thursday, Dec. 15, at 3:30 p.m. to register, visit lacountylibrary.org/malibu.

FRI, DEC. 23

CITY HALL CLOSED HALF-DAY

Malibu City Hall is closed for the holidays a half-day on Christmas Eve and all day on Christmas Day on Friday, Dec. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. When a holiday falls on Saturday, it is observed on the prior Friday. When a holiday falls on Sunday, it is observed on the following Monday.

SAT, DEC. 24

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE AT MALIBU PACIFIC CHURCH

During this holiday season, we’re making it easy to experience moments that matter. Here are some opportunities for you to make space for Christmas.

Join us for one of two Christmas Eve services on Dec. 24 at 4 or 6 p.m. with Malibu Pacific Church. Invite your family and friends to come sit with you, and we’ll have hot cocoa waiting when you arrive. To reserve a seat, visit https://malibupacific.church/christmas. To rebroadcast their Christmas Eve service, visit https://malibupacific.church/plus

MALIBU UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Malibu United Methodist Church will be hosting its Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. MUMC will also be hosting a Christmas Day service on Sunday, Dec. 25, at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. For more info, visit https://www.malibuumc.org/calendar.

MALIBU JEWISH CENTER AND SYNAGOGUE

Join Cantor Marcelo and Chaplain Ruth Belonsky each Saturday morning as we celebrate the Shabbat with morning blessings, songs of praise (p’sukei d’zimra) and traditional Shabbat prayer at the Malibu Jewish Center & Synagogue from 9 to 10 a.m. The service ends with the recitation of Kaddish. Their services are being live streamed via Zoom and on their Facebook Page.

ST. AIDAN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH

St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church will have two Christmas Eve services at 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. The 4:30 p.m. service will include a pageant, carols, and the Eucharist. The 8:30 p.m. will include a candlelight feast of the the Holy Nativity featuring carols, readings, special music and instrumentals, and the first Mass of Christmas. Christmas Day Worship will be at 10 a.m. All worship will be live-streamed through Facebook for those who cannot join in person. St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church is located at 28211 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu.

MON, DEC. 26

CITY HALL CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY

Special holiday hours for city parks and facilities will be posted in the News & Announcements section of the website homepage the week prior to the holiday.

The Malibu Municipal Code prohibits construction of any kind on city holidays (M.M.C. 8.24.050(G)).

This is also a County of Los Angeles holiday — the Malibu Library will be closed.

WED, DEC. 27, THROUGH JAN. 10

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING SERVICE

Free Christmas tree recycling is offered to residents from Dec. 27 through Jan. 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Dec. 30 to Jan. 2) at 23575 Civic Center Way (Chili Cook-off lot). Collected trees will be recycled into mulch. Remove all metal stands and decorations before dropping off trees.

THURS, DEC. 29

CONVERSATIONS WITH THE MAYOR — PAUL GRISANTI

Join us for a Conversation with Mayor Grisanti on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. Grab your lunch and join us on Zoom to address sector business in Los Angeles County and issues relevant to Malibu and Pacific Palisades. Event is complimentary for all members and residents of Malibu and Pacific Palisades.

Moderating the event will be “The Malibu Lawyer,” former chair and current board director, Ian Roven, Esq., of the Law Offices of Ian Roven. To register, visit http://www.Malibu.org. You will receive a link to the event when you register.

FRI, DEC. 30

MALIBU CITY HALL CLOSED HALF-DAY FOR NEW YEARS EVE

Malibu City Hall is closed for the holidays for a half-day on New Years Eve and all day on New Years Day. When a holiday falls on Saturday, it is observed on the prior Friday. When a holiday falls on Sunday, it is observed on the following Monday.

ONGOING

ADAMSON HOUSE FUNDRAISER TOURS

Enjoy the festively decorated Adamson House for the holiday season, and explore this beautiful 1930s beach home filled with original ceramic tiles from Malibu Potteries. The docent-led tours of the house will run Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31. Tours will begin at 10 a.m. and start every half hour, with the final tour of the day at 2:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted for parties of less than six people. Refreshments will be served in the museum. Guests can pick up their gift at our Visitor Center.

Adults 16 and older: $25

Children under 16: $10

5 years old and under: Free

Reservations required for groups of six or more: Call (310) 456-9378

All proceeds from the tours, as well as sales from the Visitor Center, benefit the Malibu Adamson House Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that uses the funds for the upkeep and preservation of the Adamson House. No refunds. Location is 23200 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu.

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY FILM SCREENINGS

The Malibu Film Society has announced 14 films for the season. In-person screenings will continue to take place at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, and had just agreed to resume their free pre-show wine receptions.

For the latest version of their downloadable screening calendar, visit www.malibu film society.org. The first seven shows are now listed on their website. To start booking your seats, submit your link requests for online screenings on mfsreservations.org.

Reservations and link requests are free for all members of MFS. For non-members: remaining seats to in-person screenings (if any) will be made available one week before each show, with advance ticket purchase required (please note: we do not offer day-of-show ticket sales).

BOARD GAMES AND SOCIAL CLUB

Join Malibu community members for an afternoon of fun board games every Tuesday 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. Games include bridge, canasta, checkers, chess, dominos, and mancala. RSVP required. This is an ongoing drop-in program.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience is necessary. Workout instructed by Jackline Daneshrad on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Michael Landon Community Center, $5 per class.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

THEATER THURSDAYS

Lights, camera, action! Enjoy a complimentary movie and popcorn, on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. Assisted hearing devices available upon request, 48 hours prior to the film screening.

December Movie Screenings:

December 22: “The Holiday” (2006)

December 29: “New Year’s Eve” (2011)

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way. The Malibu Farmers Market is hosting a vintage, art, and brunch Holiday Event on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

