Ocean water use warning issued for a few Malibu beaches ahead of Labor Day weekend

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued ocean water use warnings for several popular beaches just as residents and visitors prepare for Labor Day weekend. Health officials caution beachgoers to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean at the following locations where recent water quality tests showed elevated bacterial levels:

Topanga Canyon Lagoon at Topanga County Beach — 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

— 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon. Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica — 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

— 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier. Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove — 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek outlet.

— 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek outlet. Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro — Entire swim area.

The Department of Public Health stated that the warnings were issued after water samples exceeded state health standards for bacteria, posing potential health risks to swimmers and other recreational water users. Exposure to polluted ocean water can cause illnesses such as stomach upset, ear infections, and skin rashes.

These warnings remain in effect until follow-up testing shows bacterial levels have returned to safe standards.

Beachgoers looking for the latest updates on water quality can call the county’s 24-hour beach hotline at 1-800-525-5662or visit the Department of Public Health’s website at publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach for a map of affected areas. For further questions, the department can be reached at (626) 430-5360.

The next round of testing is scheduled in the coming days, and officials will update the public as soon as conditions improve.

