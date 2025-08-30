Kidnapping suspect leads police on high-speed chase with three children

High Speed Chase on PCH in Malibu Photo and video by Barbara Burke

A kidnapping suspect driving a stolen vehicle with three young children inside led California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers on a dangerous high-speed chase late Friday night, ending in a multi-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway near Kanan Dume Road.

The incident began around 6:38 p.m., when the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) received reports that a vehicle left running with three children inside had been stolen by a stranger. Authorities say the male suspect allegedly jumped into the car and sped off, prompting an immediate search.

CHP units pursued the vehicle as it raced along PCH. During the chase, the suspect struck another car, triggering a multi-vehicle collision that left several people injured. Helicopters were later seen lifting off from the Zuma Beach helipad to transport at least one victim — and possibly more — to a nearby emergency room.

According to officials, the suspect abandoned the wrecked vehicle and fled on foot into nearby brush. Witnesses reported seeing the man barefoot, stripping off pieces of clothing as he attempted to escape. He was eventually taken into custody by law enforcement officers.

Despite the violent crash, paramedics were able to safely rescue the three young children from the damaged vehicle. Authorities confirmed they were conscious and breathing at the scene.

Law enforcement closed down portions of Pacific Coast Highway near Kanan Dume Road late into the night as crews worked to treat victims, investigate the collision, and clear the roadway.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

