Ocean water quality rain advisory in effect for all LA County Beaches

A rain advisory is issued when there is significant rainfall that may cause bacteria levels in ocean waters to increase. Bacteria levels can increase significantly during and after rainstorms, as contaminants within the runoff enters the ocean according to the LA County Department of Public Health. Bacteria levels may remain elevated up to 3 days depending upon the intensity of the rain and the volume of runoff. Elevated bacteria levels in ocean water may cause illness, especially in children and the elderly. The Department of Public Health recommends that beach users avoid contact with ocean water for a period of 3 days after significant rainfall, especially near flowing storm drains, creeks and rivers.

An Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory has been declared for all Los Angeles County beaches. The advisory will be in effect at least until 1:30 pm, Saturday, November 18, 2023. Beach users are cautioned to avoid water contact for at least 72 hours after significant rainfall. This advisory may be extended depending upon further rainfall

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

