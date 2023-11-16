Calendar for the week of Nov. 16

THURS, NOV. 16

SHARK FUND HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE

Join the Malibu Shark Fund on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Holiday Boutique featuring local clothing, jewelry, and homegoods vendors. Shop, support, socialize, and grab lunch at one of the food trucks. Twenty percent of all proceeds benefit Malibu Middle and High schools. The sale will be at the Malibu High School Front Lot, 30215 Morning View Drive.

THEATER THURSDAY

Lights, camera, action! Enjoy an entertaining movie on the Senior Center’s oversized projection system on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center at City Hall. Call ahead for the movie title and exact times. Popcorn and coffee will be served.

EMILY SHANE FOUNDATION FALL FUNDRAISER ‘CRYSTALIZING SUCCESS’

Please enjoy an evening of socializing, wine, light bites, a raffle, magical crystals, and more on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 23401 Civic Center Way Unit 3C, in Malibu for the annual Emily Shane Foundation fundraiser. The fundraiser benefits the SEA Program. The annual fall fundraiser, “Crystallizing Success,” is to be presented in partnership with MALIBUGIVES 501c3 and TransformativePlays.org. An online auction featuring an array of desirable items will be presented from Nov 9-17.

Event highlights include local Malibu wines from Malibu Solstice, Sura, and Hoyt Family Vineyards; water from Silica Source; Light Bites, presented by Kelpful and Anita’s Desserts; a raffle; online silent auction; and more!

For additional information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact us at info@emilyshane.org.

Q&A FILM SCREENING WITH THE MALIBU FILM SOCIETY

SHADOW OF THE SUN is Venezuela’s official entry in the race for this year’s Best International Feature, the story of a young deaf writer who asks his estranged older brother to join him in a musical contest so that the world can finally hear him. Director/screenwriter Miguel Ferrer and actor Carlos Manuel Gonzalez will appear in person for an audience Q&A afterwards. Free wine reception when doors open at 7PM for the 7:30 show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Rd,, Agoura Hills. Tickets & additional info available at www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

FRI, NOV. 17 – SUN, NOV. 19

MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE: ‘ALMOST, MAINE’

The Malibu High School upcoming play called “Almost, Maine,” will run from Friday, Nov. 17, to Sunday, Nov. 19. Friday and Saturday start at 7 p.m. Sunday starts at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit malibuhs.booktix.com. Synopsis: “Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. And it’s not quite a town because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But, the bruises heal, and the hearts mend —almost — in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.”

SAT, NOV. 18

HHW /E-WASTE EVENT

All residents of Los Angeles County may utilize mobile, one-day collection events throughout the county. The next Semi-Annual Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Collection is on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the upper parking lot behind City Hall.

Please follow the transportation limit of 15 gallons or 125 pounds of hazardous waste per trip when driving your HHW / E-waste to collection events for disposal. Business hazardous waste and electronic waste is not accepted. For a complete list of accepted materials, visit the county’s website.

CAFFEINATED VERSE

Caffeinated Verse includes a featured reader, Kareem Tayyar, followed by an open mic format. On Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library. For more information, visit malibucity.org/calendar.

Q&A FILM SCREENING WITH THE MALIBU FILM SOCIETY

ANATOMY OF A FALL is this year’s winner of the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival (with 96% positive critical reviews on Rotten Tomatoes), the story of a woman suspected of her husband’s murder, leaving their blind son faced with a moral dilemma as the sole witness. Director/screenwriter Justine Triet and co-screenwriter Arthur Harari will appear in person for an audience Q&A afterwards. Free popcorn and soft drinks for all guestswhen doors open at 2:30 for the 3PM show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Rd,, Agoura Hills. Tickets & additional info available at www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

SUN, NOV. 19

DICK VAN DYKE PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT

The opening reception for the Dick Van Dyke Photography Exhibit is Sunday, Nov. 19, at noon and includes a live musical performance by A Call 2Peace followed by a Q&A session with Dick Van Dyke at 1:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. Celebrate the artist, view the artwork, and enjoy complimentary food, and refreshments. An RSVP is not required.

ALTERNATIVE GIFT MARKET AT MALIBU UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

The Alternative Gift Market provides the opportunity to purchase gifts for friends and family and at the same time, make a real difference for people in need. Handcrafted baskets from Haiti, African arts and crafts. Shemesh Farms and Mulberry Lane Farm will have honey, spices, jam, cookies, and wreaths for sale. On Sunday, Nov. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY: AWARDS SEASON FILM SCREENING

NAPOLEON is legendary director Ridley Scott’s spectacular epic about the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte (Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix), capturing his relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine (Oscar-nominee Vanessa Kirby). Free popcorn and soft drinks for all guests when doors open at 6:30 for the 7PM show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills. Tickets & additional info available at www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

SPEAKER SERIES WITH BOOK AUTHOR MITCH ALBOM

The 2023 Malibu Library Speaker Series continues Nov. 29, 7 p.m. at City Hall, with Mitch Albom discussing his new book “The Little Liar.” Free with required RSVP. Please reserve a space early. For more information or to be placed on the waitlist, visit the webpage at malibucity.org/speakerseries or call the Malibu Library at (310) 456-6438.

CHILDREN’S LIFESAVING FOUNDATION CELEBRATES 30 YEARS

The Children’s Lifesaving Foundation is thrilled to be celebrating our 30th year anniversary with all of you this year! Please join us at a special event in Santa Monica (location disclosed upon purchase of tickets/tables) to celebrate this very special milestone with us, and honor our founder, Maria D’Angelo, who will be retiring this year! The iconic Neil Giraldo will be our amazing host, and this is going to be a great, fun evening filled with many lovely surprises, and we cannot wait to see you there! Join us as we ignite hope for LA’s brightest futures, and light up the way forward for underserved youth for decades to come! Please call Francesca at (424) 645-7661 for sponsorship information, or email her at fran@childrenslifesaving.org.

THE FRIENDS OF THE MALIBU LIBRARY HOLIDAY BOOK BOUTIQUE

Join the Friends of the Malibu Library Holiday Book Boutique sale in the Malibu Library Community Room, on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. This year, they are bringing out all their best books for everyone on your gift list.

(Even if you gift them to yourself). All books $1 and up. Many categories of books, including specials, design and coffee table books, art books, signed editions, some first editions, and classics, and this year, they have an assortment of Holiday Book Baskets at various prices that will be perfect for any bookworm on your list. For more, go to friendsofthemalibulibrary.com

OUR LADY OF MALIBU CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE MARKETPLACE

Our Lady of Malibu will have its Christmas Boutique Marketplace on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3625 Winter Canyon Road. There will be shopping opportunities featuring local vendors where you can find unique Christmas gifts. Their shopping marketplace will have items offered for sale from creative and generous Malibu vendors as well as a special early appearance from Santa Claus, from 12 to 4 p.m. Children can tell Santa their Christmas gift wishes and have their picture taken with Santa for $20, which includes a photo to take home that afternoon and a digital copy to be emailed. The event will also include gingerbread house decorating from 12:30 to 5 p.m., as well as delicious savory foods available for purchase. The big Christmas tree lighting will take place just after the 5 p.m. Mass, (around 6 p.m.)

SANTA PAWS AT MALIBU BLUFFS PARK

Bring your pups and join the city’s Santa Paws, a free animal-friendly event Sunday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. Humans and their four-legged best friends can participate in an ugly holiday sweater parade. Local pet businesses and nonprofit organizations will have booths with information and resources for pet owners. Get your photo with your dog and Santa from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. A donation box will be on-site to collect items for a local animal shelter. For a list of suggested donation items, visit the Santa Paws webpage at malibucity.org/Calendar.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

BALLET SLIM AND TRIM

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP/JAZZ DANCE COMBO

Enter stage right to the Senior Center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warmups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. The class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Civic Theater at Malibu City Hall. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

MAT PILATES PLUS

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

