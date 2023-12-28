Ocean water quality issued to multiple beaches in Malibu

County’s Public Health Department issued a bacteria advisory for 16 beaches including seven in Malibu.
The department collects samples weekly from various sites year-round to test and monitor bacteria levels. On Thursday, the division found the ocean water at seven Malibu beaches throughout the county exceeded state standards for bacterial levels.
- Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
- Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu
- Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove
- Escondido Creek at Escodido State Beach
- Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach
- Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach
- Puerco Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
The Department of Public Health discourages swimming in the water at the beach because it may cause illness.