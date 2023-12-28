Ocean water quality issued to multiple beaches in Malibu

County’s Public Health Department issued a bacteria advisory for 16 beaches including seven in Malibu.

The department collects samples weekly from various sites year-round to test and monitor bacteria levels. On Thursday, the division found the ocean water at seven Malibu beaches throughout the county exceeded state standards for bacterial levels.

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu

Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove

Escondido Creek at Escodido State Beach

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

Puerco Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

The Department of Public Health discourages swimming in the water at the beach because it may cause illness.

