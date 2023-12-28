Malibu DAR chapter participates in National Wreaths Across America Day 

With each balsam wreath placed, a volunteer announces that service member’s name to keep their memory alive

By Barbara Burke

Special to The Malibu Times

The Malibu Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution participated in National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 16. The event was held at the Los Angeles National Cemetery and according to participants, several hundred attendees from the Greater Los Angeles area attended.

“The program was beautiful and the event honors and remembers our veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes,” said Malibu DAR member Jennifer Meltzer. “The Malibu Chapter donated a sizable monetary amount for the purchase of the fresh pine wreaths.”

According to the National Wreaths Across America website, there were more than 4,200 locations participating across the country, including Arlington Cemetery. With each balsam wreath placed, a volunteer announces that service member’s name out loud so as to keep their memory alive. Wreaths Across America welcomes volunteers and sponsors throughout the year ahead as members plan the event next year.

Please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org . For more information about the Daughters of the American Revolution Malibu Chapter, visit https://malibu.californiadar.org .

