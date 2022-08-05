Occurring and ongoing events in Malibu

WEDNESDAY, AUG 10

SUMMER JUBILATIONS – POETRY IN THE PARK

Event hosted by Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie in partnership with the Malibu Arts Commission on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265.

Summer Jubilations is a Plein air poetry event at dusk featuring readers who celebrate the joys and miracles of life on Earth. Featuring “Timesweep” by Carl Sandberg and featured readers include Barbara Burke, Nathan Hassall, Susie Duff, Peter Jones, and student poets. Following the featured readers, there will be an open mic session.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

CONNECTIONS BREAKFAST AT PARADISE COVE BEACH CAFE

Meet new members and other business people, talk about your business and enjoy a truly delicious old-fashioned breakfast while you hear a presentation by one of our members at Paradise Cove Beach Cafe, 28128 Pacific Coast Highway, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit malibu.org.

THURSDAY, AUG 11

HAWAIIAN LUAU

Celebrate the end of summer with a Hawaiian Luau! Participants will enjoy a Hawaiian-themed performance, boxed lunch, and a themed goodie bag. At Malibu Bluffs Park, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., pre-registration is required. $5 per person. Maximum of 35 participants. To register, contact the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 Ext. 357 or at malibuseniorcenter@malibucity.org.

THURSDAY, AUG. 11

PARK TALES

Story time at Malibu Bluffs Park. From 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories narrated by the Malibu Library Children’s Librarian, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack.

SATURDAY, AUG 13

WATER TASTING SERIES: PURE GELATO

Enjoy a scoop of gelato made with purified water from the Pure Water Project Demonstration Facility from 1 to 4 p.m. The Las Virgenes-Triunfo Joint Powers Authority (JPA) has come together to deliver the Pure Water Project, a sustainable solution that improves the health of the Malibu Creek and offers greater water security for its people. The Pure Water Project will use a state-of-the-art water purification process to transform recycled water into drinking water. Bring the whole family on Aug. 13 for an afternoon filled with games, community, and gelato! The free event is located at Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, 4232 Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas, and features gelato and sorbet from Tifa Chocolate and Gelato.

TUESDAY, AUG. 16

SILVER FOX WALK

Each month, staff will guide participants on a walk through one of Malibu’s parks or hiking trails. This will be a beginner’s level walk. RSVP required. Led by Community Services Department Staff. From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park.

TUESDAY, AUG. 16

SUNSET MIXER

At the Malibu Chamber of Commerce Sunset Mixer, you can network with local business professionals, enjoy appetizers, and more. Join in and have fun networking with us. You must register by visiting malibu.org. Chamber Members & Palisades residents: $10. Non-Member Guests: $20

ONGOING

AUTOBIOGRAPHY

This class helps older adults review and integrate the experiences that have shaped their lives, share memories with peers, and create a record of events for themselves and their families. Class is on Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Cente. Older adults will achieve a sense of pride in their accomplishments, improve their writing abilities, and express themselves in writing that can be shared with friends and family. Instructed by Tracy Weirick.

AQUA AEROBICS

Jump into aqua aerobics to build cardiovascular fitness and strength. Aqua Aerobics is held from June 14 to Aug. 11 at the Malibu Community Pool on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 12:45 p.m.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Friday’s from 9 to 11 a.m. August 5 and 12 and returning to Thursday’s on August 18 at the Machael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

BRIDGE

Bridge is a card game of luck, skill, and diverse strategies. This is a relaxed bridge group that is open to all levels. Join fun and friendly games on Wednesday afternoons at the Malibu Senior Center from 2:15 to 4 p.m. This is an ongoing, drop-in program.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMierie Fercano. $5 per class.

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

MALIBU CARS AND COFFEE

The City of Malibu, in conjunction with Armando Petretti Classic Cars, is pleased to invite you to the Official Malibu Cars and Coffee. On the second and fourth Sundays of every month from 7 to 9 a.m. Southern California’s top enthusiasts can enjoy a beautiful drive down the coast to meet at Malibu Bluffs Park and enjoy a coffee while admiring some of the world’s finest automobiles at an unbeatable location.

PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Friday’s from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on August 5 and 12 then returning to Thursday’s on August 18 at the the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

TECH HELP

The Malibu Senior Center will be providing tech help on Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. The next event is on Aug. 9. Bring technology questions and receive one-on-one instruction for laptops, tablets, cellphones, or smartphones. RSVP is required by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

TAI CHI

This class will provide instruction in a series of sequential tai chi yang style movements designed to enhance balance, strength, and flexibility while relieving stress and muscle tension. Class is Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Malibu Senior Center beginning July 6. Instructed by Martine Jozan Work. $5 per class.

TAP DANCE

Explore the beginning steps and nuances of tap dancing. Build strength and experience great aerobic exercise. Class is Friday’s from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. Tap shoes are required, and beginner students are welcome. No experience is necessary. Class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

