LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded.

Half of those cases are here in Los Angeles County, almost double the amount reported just one week prior. The supervisors agreed unanimously on their declaration, which will allow the county to “more effectively respond to monkeypox, accelerate the procurement of vital supplies, seek and utilize mutual aid, and potentially obtain reimbursement and assistance from the State and federal government,” according to the motion written by Board Chair Holly Mitchell.

The supervisors’ statement said it is “critical in helping us get ahead of this virus. By declaring a local emergency, it allows us to cut through the red tape to better dedicate resources and educate residents on how to protect themselves and help stop the spread. It will also allow the County to quickly administer vaccines as more become available and to take the necessary efforts to obtain supplies and enhance outreach and awareness.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...