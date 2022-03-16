HomeObituaries
Obituaries

Obituary: Misti Plante Borchert

The Malibu Times
By The Malibu Times
0
37
Photo courtesy

Misti Plante Borchert
1977 – 2022

It is with great sadness that the family of Misti Plante Borchert announces her passing. Mother, daughter, sister, wife, and best friend to many, Misti died on February 25, 2022, in Hilton Head, South Carolina, where she and her family moved last summer from Los Angeles. She was 45.

Misti was a bright light with a radiant smile, a hearty laugh, and a contagious spirit. She is survived by her mother, Ann Fogal, her father, Amos Plante, her husband, Brent Borchert, their two children, Scarlet and Sabrina, and her siblings, Chris Plante (Stephanie) and Linda Paul (Douglas), and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life is planned for Saturday, March 19, 2022, at noon, Our Lady of Malibu, Malibu, California.

Previous articleMalibu Film Society screening: “The Lost Daughter”
Next articleMalibu Seen: Will Guild Awards upset Oscar Contenders?
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times

Related Articles

- Advertisement - spot_img

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: