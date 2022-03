Oscar nominated actress Maggie Gyllenhaal appeared for an audience Q&A after a Malibu Film Society screening of “The Lost Daughter” at the Bay Theater on Saturday, March. 5. The film, which is currently nominated for three Academy Awards, marks her directorial and writing debut. Photo by J. Tallal

Photo by Jimy Tallal

Photo by Jimy Tallal

