Obituary: Dottie (Dorothy Annette Imhoff) Waldman

Dottie (Dorothy Annette Imhoff) Waldman was born in Pittsburg, PA, in 1923 and died peacefully in her home on March 10, 2022, at the age of 98.

She grew up in Vineland, New Jersey, and later relocated to Los Angeles, where she studied acting and music at Pasadena Playhouse. She met her husband, Frank Waldman, and married him in 1947. They raised their two children in Beverly Hills and later moved to Malibu, where she was a longtime resident.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Frank in 1990. She is survived by Her beloved Abyssinian cat Fawna, and her two children, Michael (Martha) and Trish (Darius). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher (Alyssa) and Kimberly (Cory).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Agoura Animal Care Center, 29525 Agoura Hills, CA 91301.

