Local firefighters and lifeguard recognized

The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) recently accepted a generous donation of baby-back ribs from the First-In Fire Foundation’s “Fill the Firehouse Freezer” initiative, in honor of International Firefighters’ Day on May 4.

The donation of ribs followed a gift of freezers provided by a generous grant to the First-In Fire Foundation from County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl to selected fire stations including stations 68, 70, 75, 88, 89, 125, 144 in Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake and Chatsworth and Camp 8 and Lifeguard Headquarters facilities in Malibu. Several pounds of ribs helped fill up the nine new freezers that were provided in-kind by the First-In Fire Foundation’s program earlier this year. The additional gift of food is meant to provide readily available, healthy nourishment as firefighters prepare for another unprecedented and intense wildfire season locally and statewide.

“We thank local organizations, such as the First-In Fire Foundation, who not only support our department and its mission, but also our team members,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby said. “Their donations are a great reminder that our communities care about our firefighters just as much as we care about them.”

“On the frontlines of everything dangerous, firefighters everywhere face Herculean multiple challenges — from raging wildfires and natural disasters to pandemics and civil unrest, to rescues in the chaos of war. Wherever there is fire service, there is hope,” First-In Fire Foundation President Lyn MacEwen Cohen said. “We are honored to be a partner in preparedness with the extraordinary LACoFD and Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. This week, we delight in delivering ‘legendary ribs,’ courtesy of Original Farmers Market; love from the grassroots; and perhaps a big morale boost to local fire stations.”

Cohen and Col. Marc Cohen of the California State Guard joined Osby, along with Acting Chief Deputies Anthony C. Marrone and Vince A. Peña, attended a presentation earlier at LACoFD headquarters in East Los Angeles.

After the visit to LACoFD HQ, Cohen visited with LACoFD firefighters throughout Los Angeles County in advance of International Firefighters’ Day to drop off additional rib deliveries and spread the foundation’s message of gratitude and appreciation to the firefighters for providing the gold standard of service to residents and communities in our care.

Advertisement

The First-In Fire Foundation also recently contributed to the donation drive to help provide critical essentials to first responders in Ukraine.

For information about how to donate to the “Fill the Firehouse Freezer” program for your local fire station, please call (323) 933-8164

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...