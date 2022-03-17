Obituary: Audrey Proesel Burright

A longtime resident of Malibu, Audrey Proesel Burright, passed away on February 14 at age 89.

On October 19, 1932, Audrey was born in South Beloit, IL., to Myrtle and Clem Proesel.

As the Great Depression swept the nation, Audrey and her mother relocated to Willows, CA. On a Summer day in 1948, Audrey was riding her horse when a hot rod car pulled up next to her. The passenger in that car, Duane Burright, asked her out and became the love of her life. They married in 1951, moved to Malibu, and built their home in 1957 on Point Dume. They were married 64 years until Duane died in 2015.

Audrey worked as an executive secretary at Douglas Aircraft, then the Malibu Chamber of Commerce, and various places in Malibu until her retirement in 2004.

Audrey loved dogs and riding her horses in the mountains and on the beaches in Malibu. She also enjoyed driving Duane’s royal blue hot-rodded 1971 El Camino.

Audrey is survived by her children Kathy Burright Carney (husband Jay Carney) and Duane Burright Jr; grandchildren Blake and Garrett Carney; and the family’s German Shepherd, Prowler.

Family and friends will celebrate Audrey’s life on January 6.

