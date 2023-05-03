North Santa Monica Bay Watershed State of the Watershed 2023

Join the North Santa Monica Bay Watershed Steering Committee for the inaugural State of the Watershed 2023 on May 11, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to learn about their efforts to improving local water quality and increasing access to local water supply. The North Santa Monica Bay Watershed includes Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Topanga, Westlake Village, unincorporated Los Angeles County in the Santa Monica Mountains and all 27 miles of Malibu. Guests include Agoura Hills City Council member Jeremy Wolf, Watershed Coordinator Melina Watts, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Dr. Katherine Pease from Heal the Bay. The event is free, seating is limited. RSVP on lvmwd.com, community events page. The event will also be hybrid. An access link will be available for registered guests 24 hours before the event takes place.

