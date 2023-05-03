HomeNews
News

North Santa Monica Bay Watershed State of the Watershed 2023

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
137
The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District building in Calabasas, CA. Photo by Samantha Bravo.

Join the North Santa Monica Bay Watershed Steering Committee for the inaugural State of the Watershed 2023 on May 11, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to learn about their efforts to improving local water quality and increasing access to local water supply. The North Santa Monica Bay Watershed includes Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Topanga, Westlake Village, unincorporated Los Angeles County in the Santa Monica Mountains and all 27 miles of Malibu. Guests include Agoura Hills City Council member Jeremy Wolf, Watershed Coordinator Melina Watts, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Dr. Katherine Pease from Heal the Bay. The event is free, seating is limited. RSVP on lvmwd.com, community events page. The event will also be hybrid. An access link will be available for registered guests 24 hours before the event takes place.

nsmbw SOW invite april 2023 v2
Previous article
Calendar for the week of May 4
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×