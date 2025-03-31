Non-violent protest at Tesla Dealership in Malibu

Dear Editor,

Thank you so much for the article regarding the non-violent protest at the Tesla Dealership in Malibu a couple of weeks ago. The concern that regulatory protections that safeguard public health and the environment are being haphazardly enforced is tantamount to dismantling all the hard-earned regulations that caring people have fought for decades.

With another protest planned across the country on April 5, it is essential for everyone there protesting to be aware of the people who disagree with us and show everyone respect. We should not disrupt other businesses struggling during the aftermath of the Pacific Coast Highway closure and all the toxic debris still in our community. Of course, we are stressed.

Someone walking into the Tesla dealership accused me of being a “terrorist” while I was silently holding my sign, and my reply was, “I love you.” We all have to watch out for each other.

Valerie Sklarevsky, Malibu

