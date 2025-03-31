Malibu launches business pulse survey to strengthen local economy, survey closes on Tuesday, April 8

The City of Malibu has launched the Malibu Business Pulse Survey to better understand the challenges local businesses face in the aftermath of recent fires. This initiative aims to gather valuable insights that will help shape future programs and resources to support business resilience and growth. Local business owners are encouraged to participate and share their experiences to ensure their voices are heard. The survey closes on Tuesday, April 8, and community participation is essential in building a stronger, more vibrant Malibu. To take the survey, visit https://bit.ly/43x95Ie.

