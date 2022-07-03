No permits have been issued for fireworks in Malibu; tips on ways to stay safe

In observance of the holiday weekend, the City of Malibu and the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) reminds the public that most fireworks are illegal in the County except for professionally operated, permitted displays. As of June 24, no permits have been issued for the July 4 holiday.

Pepperdine University placed signs throughout the field on Malibu Canyon Road and Pacific Coast Highway to remind visitors and the community that all fireworks are illegal.

As for safety in the water, the Fourth of July, and Memorial Day account for more than one third of all boating related accidents and fatalities each year, according to Elite Care Emergency Hospital. With Fourth of July being one of the busiest boating holidays of the year it’s important to remember every safety protocol available. With help from the Water Sports foundation, here are seven tips that will keep you and others safe this holiday.

Plan ahead and be prepared, document a float plan, pre-departure communication designated sober skipper, Raft-Up Tips for Larger Boat Gatherings, Nighttime Maneuvers and Fireworks, and paddle safety.

The National Weather Service of Los Angeles shared tips on boating safety to keep everyone safe while out on the water this weekend.

With loud noises and flashing lights, fireworks can also be harmful for animals. The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control reminds the community to protect pets during the Fourth of July weekend.

Some may also suffer devastating or even fatal health effects from the stress. Wildlife rehabilitation centers are often flooded with traumatized, injured and orphaned wild animals after the holiday. The sudden bright flashes and sounds can cause wild animals to run into roadways, resulting in more car accidents than normal. LA County Dept of Animal Care and Control suggests making sure pets are wearing a collar with a current address. Taking them for walks early in the morning to help release extra stress and to bring pets indoors in a cool, soothing place to rest throughout the night.

The Humane Society of the United States also recommends leaving pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to soften jarring noises. Another reason to keep pets away from the often noisy celebrations of summer is heat. High temperatures put your pet at risk of heat stroke, which can become deadly very quickly. Keep an eye on your pets and act immediately if you see any signs of heatstroke.

Hot pavement can be dangerous to unprotected paws; if it’s too hot for you to hold your hand to the ground for five seconds, it’s not safe for your dog to walk on.

The Humane Society encourages celebrations that use safer and more animal-friendly. Consider working with local officials to require the use of colorful “silent” or “quiet” fireworks for public celebrations. Laser shows can be evocative of fireworks while being far less damaging to wildlife and polluting to the environment. Drone displays like the one seen at the opening of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics can be a colorful replacement for fireworks.

The LA County Fire Department (LACOFD) reports that no permit applications were received for professional fireworks displays in Malibu over July 4th weekend. While there were no firework displays in the City of Malibu, The LACOFD provides a list of public fireworks displays in the County.

Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Nearby fireworks on display:

Calabasas 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at Calabasas High School on Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m. 22855 Mulholland Hwy.

Westlake Village Fireworks extravaganza on Monday, July 4 begins at 5 p.m. Westlake Village Golf Course, 4812 Lakeview Canyon Road, Westlake Village, CA.

Conejo Recreation and Park District and The City of Thousand Oaks present the Annual July Fireworks Spectacular on Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m. This year’s patriotic radio simulcast is graciously presented by KHAY 100.7 FM radio. 190 Reino Road, Newbury Park.

Camarillo Outlets on Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m. This year, the fireworks show will be hosted from the Camarillo Premium Outlet parking lots. This year’s show is entirely aerial. Viewers will be able to see the show from any of the Outlet Mall parking lots looking towards the direction of the ocean.

