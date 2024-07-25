New principal named at Malibu High School

Dr. Adam Almeida is a familiar face on campus

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District has just announced the appointment of a new principal at Malibu High School. Dr. Adam Almeida will assume his new role August 1. Almeida replaces Patrick Miller who was promoted to a district position as director of assessment, research, and evaluation. Dr. Almeida is a familiar face at MHS where he served as assistant principal from 2019 to 2022. While at Malibu High, Dr. Almeida was involved with curriculum and instruction, special education, facilities and operations, project-based learning and career tech education pathways, student activities, athletics, and discipline. Dr. Almeida is an educator of more than 25 years. He most recently served as an assistant principal at La Canada High School and part-time lecturer and mentor to aspiring teachers at Cal State Northridge. “Dr. Almeida’s familiarity with Malibu High, staff and the community, combined with his educational experience make him a perfect fit for this position,” said Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton. “We welcome him back to the SMMUSD family!”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...