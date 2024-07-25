Caltrans keeps the workshops going with second PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study virtual meeting 

Caltrans added two virtual workshops to discuss their PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study on July 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Sept. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m.

A little over 30 people logged on to the second PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study workshop last week held by Caltrans and the City of Malibu, around the same amount of people that attended the first workshop on July 11.

On Thursday, July 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. around the same people who attended the first in-person meeting, were at the second meeting and we’re able to participate in a survey on safety enhancements on certain areas on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). The participants were given a list of safety enhancements and were able to rank their preferred safety improvement priority from highest to least. The survey focused on areas such as Las Flores to Carbon Canyon and Puerco Canyon to Sea Vista Drive.

The study aims to identify safety and multimodal travel improvements for all users of PCH in Malibu, including options for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as enhancing transit opportunities on PCH.

Deputy City Manager Alexis Brown and Public Works Director Rob Deboux were at the meeting ready to respond to any questions.

Executive Liason of Special Projects Ryan Snyder led the presentation and said their goal is to have a draft and final study done by the end of December.

“So we’re pretty tight timeline here, things will happen relatively quickly,” Snyder said. “Of course we’re not going to make everyone happy, we’re going to do our best. We want to see what the priorities are from the greatest numbers.”

The PCH Master Plan will include community stakeholder engagement activities and community outreach meetings to gather input on various traffic calming measures and other street improvements, including a “boulevard” roadway.

The presentation also included a chart on the crashes that occur on PCH.

“We want to conduct this study primarily with crashes in mind,” Snyder continued. “Safety is really what we’re looking at here and we’ve identified where crashes have occurred in the last five years. Pedestrian and bicycle crashes, so we’re looking at all types of crashes.”

Caltrans District 7 Deputy District Director Marlon Regisford mentioned the first in-person meeting they held on July 11 at Malibu City Hall.

“This is an effort that will impact the future of PCH,” Regisford said.

Some concepts included adding biked lanes, buffered colored bike lanes, and roundabouts, as well as adding a gateway signal to motorists that they are entering a new location.

“Gateways signal to motorists that they are entering a different type of zone from where they’ve been,” Snyder said. “If they are entering down the road pretty fast and they come into a narrower section of the street, they immediately slow down, so gateways can be a tool as well that we can use.”

Malibu resident John Johannessen asked if viewers were able to see who was on the call. The guest view list was disabled thoughout the entire meeting, so the participants were unable to see who was on the call.

One of the most popular proposals is to add trees in the middle lane of PCH. From the Public Safety Commission, Chair Chris Frost attended the meeting and emphasized the importance of having the center lane open for emergency personnel.

“We won’t be able to pick everyone’s options, but this will narrow the options,” Snyder said.

The next meeting is on Aug. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. Caltrans added two virtual workshops to discuss their PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study on July 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Sept. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m.

For background information, review the Fact Sheet at malibucity.org/DocumentCenter. For further questions, please contact: D7.System.Planning@dot.ca.gov.

