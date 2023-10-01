New nonprofit aims to preserve public recreation in Santa Monica Mountains

The Recreation Alliance invites the public to help celebrate National Recreation Day on Nov. 5

By Barbara Burke

Special to The Malibu Times

When one thinks of Malibu’s various business sectors, they often forget to consider two things: local nonprofits and their contributions to our economy and community, and that Malibu’s boundaries include parts of the Santa Monica Mountains.

A new local nonprofit focuses on those mountains. Buoyed by a generous donation of 40 acres of open space sitting amidst the most pristine parts of the mountains, and determined to facilitate members of the public having access to all that nature offers there, Malibu patriarch Glen Gerson, owner of Calamigos Ranch, and a team of environmentally conscious citizens have launched The Recreation Alliance, a nonprofit organization that provides outdoor family-friendly activities ranging from hiking and biking to yoga and wine-tasting.

“Wilderness is not only a condition of nature, but a state of mind and mood and heart,” environmentalist and landscape photographer Ansel Adams once wrote. Mindful that everyone can benefit from enjoying the local mountains, those forming the Recreation Alliance fear that the old adage “use it or lose it” could apply to the Santa Monica Mountains.

“Threats to recreational access are increasing across the Santa Monica Mountains,” Gerson, a board member of the organization said. “This is a National Recreation Area for a reason, and I am proud to be part of an organization like the Recreation Alliance working to keep it accessible for all people.”

Over the years, attempts have been made to alter the Santa Monica Mountains in the interest of development. Parks and Recreation Commissioner Suzanne Guldimann, a lifelong Malibuite and environmental advocate, often comments that in the 1970s, the county and developers once envisioned a six-lane freeway running across the Santa Monica Mountains and right through the center of Malibu and a Marina Del Rey-type harbor at Paradise Cove. Furious locals rallied and ensured those plans never came to fruition.

These days, alert locals note that the development of “McMansions,” and the occasional proposal to rezone some parcels from residential to commercial uses, reminds area residents that the Santa Monicas need protection and nurturing.

The Alliance’s mission is to ensure that all who wish to enjoy the area can do so easily and at a low cost.

“We are going to collaborate with other area nonprofits and stakeholders including the Santa Monica Conservancy,” Alliance CEO Kaley Taffe said. “We want to make sure the beautiful areas we live in are responsibly used with reasonable and safe access for tourists and that we combine environmental awareness harmoniously with recreational access.”

The statement from a family discussing its donation of land located on Los Lobos off of Kanan Road illustrates how special the area of the Santa Monicas is.

“Batta Vujicic, our late father, was a broker to Prime Realty and loved all things real estate; however, when we spoke of land in our family, he would spark,” said his daughter Natalie Likavec. “He had vision, drive, and passion for land. Land is mysterious, unique and irreplaceable. Raw, yet exciting with unlimited potential. There are no two parcels alike.”

Natalie noted that her father “was a 40-plus-year resident of the Santa Monica Mountains, a place he and our Mom, Rita Vujicic, chose to call home and raise their family. The area was reminiscent of their European roots. They treasured and respected the scenery, mountains, habitat, wildlife, and community.”

Batta’s family, Natalie added, “are very honored to make a land donation in the Santa Monica Mountains to the Recreation Alliance. We choose Recreation Alliance because we have no doubts that this organization will share this gift to bless many near and far. Our father would remind us to ‘never grow weary of giving and doing good.’ We know this organization will continue the stewardship of this land and give back in sevenfold what was given to them. We are so excited to see what amazing things Recreation Alliance will do to create a legacy to inspire many generations to come.”

On Nov. 5, the Recreation Alliance invites the public to help celebrate National Recreation Day by taking advantage of all the Santa Monica Mountains and National Recreation Area. The family-oriented event will offer hiking, biking, yoga, wine tasting, and more.

Readers who are interested in sponsorships or who are interested in volunteering or attending should contact Kaley Taffe at kaley@therecreationalalliance.org. And when you do, you have Vojislav Batta Vujicic, who passed away in August 2022, to thank for his leaving a legacy of open space in the Santa Monicas for all to enjoy. It is quite fitting that in helping to preserve the Santa Monicas for everyone, Batta lived up to the meaning of his name “Glorious Warrior,” a warrior future generations can thank for contributing to the Alliance’s efforts to preserve the precious Santa Monica Mountains.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...