National Weather Service Forecast says temperatures will rise this week

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 62. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the evening.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night

Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Columbus Day

Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

