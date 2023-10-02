National Weather Service Forecast says temperatures will rise this week

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 62. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night
Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Columbus Day
Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
For more information visit, forecast.weather.gov.