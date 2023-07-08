MRCA states City of Malibu removed Lechuza Beach Coastal Access signs

Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority shared a video on social media stating the City of Malibu removed and confiscated the Beach Access signage at Lechuza Beach.

“Here on Broad Beach Road in the City of Malibu, where the MRCA owns and manages access to the very popular and public-ally owned Lechuza Beach,” MRCA ranger Edgar Del Campo said. “This is why the MRCA had these public coastal access signs at three public access ways along this road.”

Lechuza Beach is located at the intersection of West Sea Level Drive and Broad Beach Road (continue south on West Sea Level Drive once through the pedestrian gate).

“Don’t you wish you could find all of Malibu’s “secret” public beaches? We do too! But when we do install public signage, the City of Malibu removes it!,” the posts says. “The MRCA installed new signage directing the public to Lechuza Beach before the peak Summer season. These signs were only up for 18 days before the City removed them.”

The State Coastal Conservancy granted the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority funds to acquire this spectacular beach property in Malibu, near El Matador State Beach. The beach includes exquisite rock formations, kelp forests and scenic views.

There are three public access points: (1) At the intersection of Bunnie Lane and Broad Beach Road; (2) Off of the intersection of West Sea Level Drive and Broad Beach Road (continue south on West Sea Level Drive once through the pedestrian gate), approximately 0.20 mile west of Bunnie Lane, a short walk through the neighborhood leads to a beach staircase at the end of West Sea Level Drive; (3) at the intersection of East Sea Level Drive and Broad Beach Road approximately 0.20 mile east of Bunnie Lane, a short walk through the neighborhood leads to the beach at the end of East Sea Level Drive. The public has the right to use the pedestrian gates at West Sea Level Drive and East Sea Level Drive to walk down to the beach. Public vehicular access on West or East Sea Level Drive is not available at this time.

Del Campo said with the start of the summer, the City of Malibu chose to remove and confiscate the signs.

MRCA says to contact the City Manager Steve McClary at smcclary@malibucity.org for any concerns on the signage removal.

“If you feel that public access to Malibu beaches should not be kept “secret,” please use your voice and contact the Malibu City Manager.”

The Planning Commission held a public hearing on June 19 for the proposed development by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) to improve public access at Lechuza Beach, however, during the that meeting, The Lechuza Beach Public Access Improvement Project was moved to the Aug. 7 meeting.

The proposed developments include Americans with Disability Act-compliant parking and restrooms, viewing platforms, an advanced onsite wastewater treatment system, and a staircase. For more information about the project, visit the California Environmental Quality Act website. The agenda, staff report and viewing and commenting instructions will be posted in advance on the webpage.

The Malibu Times has reached out to the City of Malibu for a statement but has yet to receive a response.

This is a developing story.

