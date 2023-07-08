Motorcycle accident near Escondido Falls Trail, expect delays

A collision between a vehicle and motorcycle occured on PCH near Escondido Falls Trail around 1:30 p.m. Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs VOP are on scene. Expect traffic delays near the area.

The accident occured near Escondido Falls Trail and PCH. Malibu/Lost Hills Sheiffs VOP are on scene. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

