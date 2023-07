A motorcyclist was killed on Pacific Coast Highway after crashing over a cliff near Topanga Canyon.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m. Ambulance and the coroner’s was on scene. California Highway Patrol was able to tow the motorcycle away to open lanes. The City of Malibu authorities were on scene.

Caltrans tweeted an alert around 3:20 p.m. lanes opened around 5:20 p.m.

Malibu: On southbound State Route 1(PCH) at Topanga Canyon Blvd. the right lane is blocked due to a crash with a motorcycle down the cliff. #sigalert #PCH pic.twitter.com/vb0vLkWU00 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) July 11, 2023

This is an ongoing investigation.

