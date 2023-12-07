MHS Athletic Booster Club’s Christmas tree lot shares cheer, joy and gorgeous trees

The annual tradition supports the Malibu High School athletes

By Barbara Burke

Special to The Malibu Times

​They gathered, young and old, many accompanied by deliriously happy dogs. Cheerfully chatting as they enjoyed hot chocolate, apple cider, and snacks, many locals kept their annual tradition.

​“I love this,” Lee Raphael exclaimed. “We always come to the Malibu High School Athletic Booster Club tree lot every year, and we are so happy supporting the schools and the community. It’s wonderful seeing everyone.”

​Wee Margaux Raphael, 5, chimed in to share her point of view about the whole affair, saying, “I love seeing all of my friends and I love the hot chocolate.” Happily gazing up at her daddy, the youngster was in total heaven as they enjoyed the festivities.

Christmas carolers entertain the crowd at the annual MHS Athletic Booster Club’s Christmas tree lot community night on Dec. 1. Photos by Devon Meyers/TMT

​As he has at several recent community events this holiday season, Ardi Entezam brought his Ardi’s Eats & Sweets food truck to the event. Ardi’s offers GMO-free organic foods made with a no-seed oil that renders delicious menu items, including all-day breakfast dishes, falafel burgers, hamburgers, hot dogs, jalapeno cheese, and waffle fries, and a most intriguing dessert called Gold Standard, which features pistachio saffron and rose ice cream sandwich.

“I’m so glad to support our local community,” Entezam said.

​Aromatic Christmas trees warmly embraced attendees as they entered the alluring tent. There are so many trees to choose from. Statuesque, pines eagerly await a purchaser. They can cheerfully adorn any Malibu home with a high ceiling, while many smaller trees are available for those charming bijou Bu residences. Gorgeous wreaths also beckon attendees. There is something for everyone.

​“We sell lovely Malibu Christmas ornaments,” said Jules Morriss, parent of MHS junior Izzy Morriss, as she and Tatiana Goode, parent of sophomore Lulu Goode, volunteered at the cash register. “Customers can select an ornament depicting their child’s MHS sport and make a donation.”

​Beautifully dressed in adorable elf outfits, a bevy of beauties who attend MHS are waiting to cheerfully assist customers as they choose their trees and wreaths.

​“We’re festively having fun!” Co-organizer Kathryn Alice said.

​Heartily agreeing, co-organizer Monica Campana Costella added, “It’s all for a great cause — helping our MHS athletes.”

​An annual holiday tradition in Malibu, one can really get in the holiday spirit and also check a few to-dos off their shopping list at the annual ABC Christmas Tree Lot.

For More Information: The annual MHS Athletic Booster Club Christmas Tree Lot is located at the Chili Cook-Off Site. Open through Dec. 10, its hours are Mondays to Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m.; Fridays, 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sundays 1 to 8 p.m.

