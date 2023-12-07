Calendar for the week of Dec. 7

THURS, DEC. 7

MALIBU NAVY LEAGUE TOYS FOR TOTS

The Malibu community and the public are cordially invited to join the Malibu Navy League, on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to bring a new unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots toy drive and an evening of light refreshments and camaraderie at First Bank Malibu. First Bank is located at 3822 Cross Creek Road, Suite 3850, Malibu. Rocky Oaks Estate Vineyard will be the wine host for the evening. Toys will be collected through Dec. 16 at First Bank Malibu and at Toy Crazy in Malibu. Come join us for this giving and festive way to kick off the holidays.

THURS, DEC. 7

CHANUKAH AND MENORAH LIGHTING AT THE MALIBU PIER

“Chanukah’s timeless relevance shines brightly today. In a world grappling with forces of darkness, akin to our ancestors, we find strength in unity,” said Rabbi Levi Cunin. “Like the Maccabees, our victory lies in standing together and spreading the light of goodness to every corner of the earth. Now, more than ever, Chanukah teaches us the enduring power of unity against the forces of evil. This year it’s up to every single one of us to be the Maccabees of our times, be warriors of light. Let’s gather to light our menorahs, dance, and stand strong with one another.” Join Chabad of Malibu on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 3:30 p.m. for a Chanukah Party and Menorah Lighting at the Malibu Pier.

FRI, DEC. 8

MALIBU SURFING ASSOCIATION HOLIDAY PARTY

Malibu Surfing Association will hold its Holiday Party on Friday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Malibu Bungalows (across the street from Dukes on PCH). The cost is $15 per person, and bring a salad or dessert (or a 12-pack of beer or bottle of wine). Enjoy a taco bar (asada, el pastor, chicken, or veggie tacos with rice and beans) and a DJ. Optional: Cookie exchange — bring a dozen of holiday cookies and you will leave with 12 different holiday cookies. Participate in the ugly sweater contest. Prizes for first, second, and third place. There will also be a $20 gift exchange.

SAT, DEC. 9

WALT KELLER MEMORIAL

On behalf of his family, Malibu United Methodist Church would like to invite you to a Celebration of Life for Walt Keller. The service will be held at MUMC on December 9th, at 2 p.m. There will be a reception following.

SAT, DEC. 9

HOLIDAY DINNER TASTING AT VINTAGE GROCERS

Join Vintage Grocers on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 12 to 2 p.m. for a holiday dinner tasting at Vintage Grocers. It will include prime rib, mashed potatoes with gravy, rice, and some of our wonderful vegetable side dishes. Enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and say hi to Santa at 12 p.m. and on Dec. 16 at 12 p.m.

SAT, DEC. 9

AT ROSENTHAL WINE BAR

Rosenthal Wine Bar will be hosting a series of events and shows in December. On Dec. 9, enjoy a Holiday Market with vendors for holiday gifts from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Succ & Sip (Succulent and Wine Holiday Edition). On Dec. 10 enjoy live music with band Chester Copperpot. On Dec. 14, enjoy SoFar Sounds live music show. On Dec. 16, enjoy Yoga and Wine, and on Dec. 19, enjoy Paint and Sip from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information and times of each event, visit their Instagram at @rosenthalwines.

SAT, DEC. 9

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: A GENERATIVE POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. In terms of poetry, poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems, which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. On Saturday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

SUN, DEC. 10

SANTA PAWS AT MALIBU BLUFFS PARK

Bring your pups and join the city’s Santa Paws, a free animal-friendly event Sunday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. Humans and their four-legged best friends can participate in an ugly holiday sweater parade. Local pet businesses and nonprofit organizations will have booths with information and resources for pet owners. Get your photo with your dog and Santa from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. A donation box will be on-site to collect items for a local animal shelter. For a list of suggested donation items, visit the Santa Paws webpage at malibucity.org/Calendar.

THURS, DEC. 14

AWARD SEASON FILM SCREENING WITH THE MALIBU FILM SOCIETY

See it before it opens in theaters! “All Of Us Strangers” stars Andrew Scott (“Black Mirror,” “Sherlock,” “Fleabag”) as a screenwriter whose chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor eventually leads him to return to his childhood home, where he discovers his parents apparently living just as they were on the day they died 30 years before. Free wine reception when doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills. Tickets & additional info available at www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

THURS, DEC. 14

CHANUKAH PARTY AND LIGHTING AT POINT DUME VILLAGE

Join Chabad of Malibu on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 3:30 p.m. for a Chanukah Party and Lighting at Point Dume Village Shopping Center.

SAT, DEC. 16

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA AT MALIBU CITY HALL

Families can enjoy a tasty breakfast box, hot chocolate, and the chance to meet Santa Claus and his friends from the North Pole! The morning also includes an art activity, story time, and photo opportunities. Reservations are highly recommended, limited walk-ups will be accepted. On Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Malibu City Hall Multipurpose Room. Cost is $10 per person. Pre-register online at malibucity.org/register. Limited walk-up registrations are available.

EVENT INCLUDES:

Breakfast Box

Art Activities

Storytime with the Malibu Library

Photos with Santa

SAT, DEC. 16

CAFFEINATED VERSE, OPEN MIC POETRY WITH SOPHIE KLAH

Caffeinated Verse includes featured reader Sophie Klah, followed by an open mic format. On Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

KEEP CHRIST IN CHRISTMAS CAROLING AND CANDLE-LIGHTING

The 60th anniversary of the Malibu creche display maintained by the Keep Christ in Christmas Committee. Community caroling and candle-lighting events will be held at the site on PCH and Webb Way on Dec. 3, 10, 17, and 24 at 1 p.m.

MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL’S ATHLETIC BOOSTER CLUB CHRISTMAS TREE LOT

Support the Malibu High School Athletic Booster Club and purchase your family Christmas tree starting Nov. 25 through Dec. 10. Fresh trees, wreaths, ornaments, and MHS apparel. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 3 to 7 p.m., Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Chili Cook-Off site.

