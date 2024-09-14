Mesmerizing magical Malibu moments

Malibu Music hosts A Call 2Peace Ensemble, featuring special guests Sonia Kazarova and Michelle Coltrane

The evening of Sept. 7 offered one of those magical mesmerizing Malibu moments for those lucky enough to spend their evening at Malibu Music, our town’s newest venue for live performances, where local nonprofit organization A Call 2Peace Foundation’s concert offered performances par excellence, including those by Sonia Kazarova, who is singularly responsible for developing a new genre of music, and by John Coltrane’s extremely talented stepdaughter, Michelle Coltrane.

The occasion — simply the creative composers and singers responding to a warm September evening’s call for an unforgettable concert that inspires and intrigues.

As a child in Montevideo, Uruguay, band founder Eduardo Del Signore was immersed in Afro-Uruguayan traditions and Candombe, a rhythm that would later express itself in his lifelong focus on the “Call from Music to Music,” the“Llamadas.” That call has informed Del Signore’s lifelong musical journey, ultimately leading to Malibu Music, where he was joined by his dear friend and colleague, the ensemble’s longtime Uruguayan guitarist, a composer, producer, and arranger Frederico “Freddy” Ramos, who first invited Del Signore to Los Angeles in the early 1980s, as well as by Ron Wagner, who impressively tore up the drums.

“In general, our style of music is one of an eclectic character, combining different styles in our own very unique way.” Del Signore says. “We play original songs based on deeply rooted rhythms from Uruguay, Brazil, and Argentina, and jazz standards with Afro Brazilian tones.”

Desperado Debutante — Kazarova’s country opera performance astounds

“Sonia has always been an opera singer who hid in country music green rooms furtively composing arias until her metamorphosis when she emerged from that cocoon,” attendee Jennifer Waterhouse Pietro shared, noting that Kazarova has done so to wide acclaim from Nashville to Los Angeles and beyond.

As she took the stage, Kazarova quipped, “I grew up on a ranch in Colorado, which is something I long kept a secret from my country music colleagues.”

The first set began with Kazarova flawlessly performing the Aria Casta Diva, demonstrating how blessed and musically gifted she is. Kazarova can flawlessly segue between five octaves and is working on a sixth.

“Sonia’s voice impressively escorts listeners from the lowest ranges to up into the heavens,” Pietro said admiringly. Stunningly beautiful, the tall, statuesque musician mesmerized attendees with her performance. “Bravo!” one audience member exclaimed.

Attendees leaned in attentively, knowing they were certain to witness an amazing evening.

“Passion Fruit,” an original Del Signore composition, delighted with its warm, enticing melody. The ensemble’sperformance of Canto de Ossanha, composed by Baden Powell and Vinicius de Moraes, with an arrangement by Moacir Santos, was equally compelling.

Jazz standard “Estate” (“Summer”), Bruno Martino’s work, whose lyrics, composed by Bruno Brighetti, brilliantly describe a love lost during summer and the bitter memories the loss engendered, lulled attendees into swaying rhythmically, as did Del Signore’s song, “Serafin,” from his first solo album, “Captivated.”

And then … it happened!

As the ensemble concluded its first set, the band welcomed a vivacious vocalist, Michelle Coltrane, the daughter of the jazz pianist Alice Coltrane, who advanced the harp as an instrument of the genre, and the stepdaughter of jazz great John Coltrane, whose saxophone has enchanted generations. Coltrane joined Kazarova, and the dynamic duo delighted the audience as they soulfully performed a jazzy version of “Girl from Ipanema” by Tom Jobim and Vinicius de Moraes. Their sensual and sensational rendition of the famous piece solicited warm applause. By then, the audience was in love with the performers.

Love is a happening thing

The second set started with Argentinian composer Ariel Ramirez’s “Alfonsina y el Mar,” a particularly apt selection as the audience, so close to the sea, breathed in the fresh coastal air and relaxed, ready to enjoy more fabulous music. It was so apropos for the next piece performed — “Coisa Number 10 (Love is a happening thing)” to delight them.

As she approached the stage, audience members expectantly anticipated another amazing performance. Kazarova wellexceeded their expectations as she sang her original song, “Always and Forever,” from her debut opera country album,”Desperado Debutante,” a series of works that celebrate the legacy of powerful women.

“Now, that’s how you define beauty!” del Signore exclaimed when Kazrova concluded.

So, how did the ensemble finish its quintessential performance in Malibu? Fittingly, by performing their interpretation of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” If one had not attended the concert, he never could have imagined how breathtaking the evening was.

