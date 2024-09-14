Malibu Search and Rescue offers tips to stay out of trouble

Dangerously high heat requires precautions while hiking

As Southern California bakes in a late summer heat wave many people seek cooler temperatures near the ocean. But even Malibu, where the thermometer typically registers lower temperatures due to ocean breezes, this past week was under an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service, expected to last through Monday evening, Sept. 9.

Daytime high temperatures in Malibu have peaked at 100 degrees along the coast with nighttime lows in the mid to upper 70s, unusually high even at night. The soaring temperatures contributed to the Red Flag Warning issued Sept. 5 through 7 for the Malibu area and Santa Monica Mountains. City of Malibu officials issued a weather advisory noting the Red Flag Warning due to high heat, Santa Ana winds, and low humidity. The advisory also asked residents to be prepared for potential fire, power, and traffic signal outages.

Visitors to Malibu have been escaping inland and Los Angeles area excessive heat warnings as well, with temperatures reaching triple digits. That’s why it’s so important for visitors and residents to be prepared if you’re planning any outdoor activities, especially for a hike. It’s crucial to avoid midday hikes that can zap your energy, drain your water bottle, and leave you sunburned. It’s also important to recognize signs of heat exhaustion, like dizziness or nausea, and take immediate action if symptoms arise. Early morning or late evening hikes are safer, and it’s a great idea to let someone know of your hiking plans in the event you get lost and unable to make it back before dark.

The Malibu Search and Rescue (MSAR) team is expert at finding missing hikers, but unfortunately a lot of the hikers they’ve rescued were just ill-prepared for a scorching walk that might have started off cool enough at the beginning and then drained them of their energy by midday.

Malibu Search and Rescue patrol crew responded with LA County Fire partners to two separate hiker incidents, a mountain biker accident, a motorcycle accident, and a mountain lion attack of a child over the Labor Day weekend. Photos courtesy Malibu SAR Facebook.

Dehydration is the biggest threat in high heat. Even MSAR team members are at risk, but they know to carry lots of water. “You feel the heat immediately,” described MSAR Team Leader David Katz, adding “especially when you’recarrying 50 pounds of gear,” and water they bring to hikers in need. Katz is often surprised when observing hikers in triple-digit weather.

Hikers who bring their dogs need to carry even more water as dogs can succumb to heat stroke in just 15 minutes. Dr. John Lupo, a Malibu veterinarian of more than 25 years, earlier told The Malibu Times, “Animals similar to people can’t just go run a marathon without training. A long hike on a hot day is like that.”

Lupo warned not to let your dog be a “weekend warrior.”

“If you take a couch potato and try to do a five-mile hike on a hot day it could potentially be a dangerous situation,” Lupo said.

The veterinarian said he’s seen many dogs with hurt paws “worn down like a third-degree burn. Make sure before a hike they are used to traveling distances and being on rough surfaces.” On hot surfaces like asphalt, temperatures can get as high as 125 degrees in only 85-degree weather, so Lupo pointed out, “Even with good callouses on their paws it could be too hot for some pets. It’s like a person walking barefoot on a five-mile hike. Check your dog’s paws every mile or two to make sure its paws aren’t getting blistered, bruised or scrapped up.”

It’s similar to people, as it’s well known we have to keep ourselves hydrated.

“Sometimes people forget about their dogs or aren’t super vigilant about it and don’t bring enough for their pets,” Lupo said. “You can buy portable water dishes that collapse and you can put them in your backpack. When you stop and takea drink for yourself give your dog water at the same time.”

This past Labor Day weekend started off slowly for MSAR with moderate temperatures Saturday and no calls for service, but by Monday the volunteer team responded with Los Angeles County Fire Department to “two separate hiker incidents, a mountain biker accident, motorcycle accident, and a mountain lion attack of a child. All in an effort to save lives,” according to MSAR social media.

MSAR has responded to 80 calls so far this year, significantly fewer than the number of rescues carried out by this time last year.

