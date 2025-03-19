Meeting on Restoring Electric Service in Palisades Fire-Affected Areas

Residents impacted by the Palisades Fire are encouraged to attend an important meeting on restoring electric service and improving infrastructure resilience. Hosted by Southern California Edison (SCE), the City of Malibu, and the County of Los Angeles, the meeting will take place on Thursday, March 20, from 5–7 p.m. at Malibu City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Rd) and via Zoom.

Key topics include:

– Plans for rebuilding electric infrastructure

– Steps residents need to take to restore power to homes and businesses

– Efforts to reduce wildfire risks and enhance reliability during extreme weather

For more details on the Powerline Undergrounding Project – Nicholas Circuit, visit SCE’s website. Additional event information is available at MalibuRebuilds.org/events.

