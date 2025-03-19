Malibu’s Community Closet hosts afternoon just for teens

‘Thrift Local’ invites teens affected by fires to shop, thrift, eat, and enjoy

Local teens affected by the Palisades Fire are invited to Malibu’s Community Closet this Friday, March 21, for a meaningful and fun event open just for them. “Thrift Local” invites local high schoolers and middle school students to The Community Closet for an afternoon of thrifting, pizza, candy, music and surprises.

Thrift Local is an opportunity for teens affected by the fire to replenish their closets with some donated new clothing and shoes and also explore curated thrift finds, indulge in pizza and candy, and enjoy live music provided by a local DJ all while spending time with their friends and supporting Malibu High School.

After weeks of providing support to the community with free clothing, bedding, toys, and personal care items, the volunteers at The Community Closet were inspired to focus on local teens who through the past six years have already experienced loss through the Woolsey Fire and subsequent mudslides, online learning due to the COVID pandemic, Malibu’s recent fires, and days of school closures related to our latest disaster. It’s been overwhelming.

Last month an idea was sparked when local 16-year-old Lulu Goode came to the Closet to fill gift bags for teens who were displaced or lost everything in the Palisades Fire. Goode started an Instagram, KitsforKids, seeking donations for gift baskets for kids affected by the fires. It was then that Community Closet organizers Catherine Malcolm Brickman and Tracy Park decided to create an event just for teens who after enduring so much could use a day of free spirit and fun.

The two volunteers secured sponsors including Malibu resident Monette de Botton, Tara Mercurio, Irv’s Burgers, and Sweet Bu. They secured gifts from Perryscope Productions which will provide rock and roll T-shirts from Paul McCartney and other artists, gift cards to Brandy Melville for girls’ clothing and Amazon gift cards for boys, and clothing from local retailer Nati, LesTout Petits, Submarine Swimwear, and Gorjana Jewelry. A few other loved and major retailers were about to be announced.

MHS students and siblings Rylan and Levi Borress came aboard as volunteers “making change happen” for their school. Money raised at the event will benefit the MHS tennis team and the art department’s ceramic studio. Rylan, a junior and captain of the varsity tennis team, and Levi, a sophomore who is an avid surfer, musician, and ceramicist, saw an opportunity to support their school in a creative way. When they brought their idea to host an event at The Community Closet, it was an easy decision

to support them according to Brickman.

“Funding for public schools relies primarily on state and local resources — as well as significant support from

parents,” she said. “The arts and sports depend on families for much of their funding, and in this time of crisis, community driven events like this can make a real difference.

“The teen event is a true testament to the care and love our community has for one another. The Chumash people originally called our town Humaliwo — where the surf sounds loudly. We sent out the call for help and

we have been heard. The wave of people who have come forward for this and for our Closet to help everyone impacted by the Palisades Fire has been deeply generous.”

Rylan Borress commented, “It’s such an incredible opportunity to help support Malibu High School and be a part of the inspiring Community Closet. We all know someone affected by the fire and this is a nice way for us to have some joy together.”

Levi added, “The arts are always in need of funding, especially now. When I’m in the ceramics studio I forget about everything else and just let the creative process take me wherever it’s going. It’s like surfing. With more support for the arts, more of my classmates will get to try these programs.”

Kayt Jones, a local parent, recognized that “emergency response efforts have been targeted to practical needs and teens in our community might just need an afternoon of simply having fun.”

Thrift Local will take place on Friday, March 21, from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Community Closet located at 24903 Pacific Coast Highway. Admission is free for fire-impacted teens, and $20 for all other teens, which includes food, music, and a gift of four thrifted items. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Malibu High School tennis team and art department.

