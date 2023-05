In honor of Earth Day, Malibu Elementary School held their Maypole Celebration on May 5. Maypole dance is a ceremonial folk dance performed around a tall pole garlanded with greenery or flowers and often hung with ribbons that are woven into complex patterns by the dancers. Directed by Zoe Langley. Photos by Isabella Mendez.

Photo by Isabella Mendez.

