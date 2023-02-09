Marjorie Joyce Dukatz 1926-2023

On January 15, 2023, Marjorie Dukatz passed away peacefully at the home she shared with her daughter’s family in Malibu, California. She was 97 years old and passed on while being held in her loving son’s arms.

Her proudest early accomplishments were serving as a Rosie the Riveter at Northrop, Hawthorne, California, on the P-61 Black Widow night fighter production line. She was also a corporal in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. In her later years, she volunteered, often serving as president, for groups such as the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Woman Marines Association (WMA), and other prestigious organizations.

Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Dukatz. She is survived by her two children, Terry Dukatz and Sally Hornbek, and five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A lifelong California native, Marjorie was well-loved by all who knew her.

Marjorie will be inurned at a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington D.C., sometime in spring 2024. The family will also share plans for a Celebration of Life ceremony at a future date.

