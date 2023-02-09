Jerry Joseph Duran 1951-2022

Jerry Joseph Duran passed away peacefully on 12/04/2022.

He lived in Malibu for many years before moving to Kauai. Jerry was a building contractor that went to Kauai to help rebuild many of the hotels and houses that were damaged by Hurricane Iniki in 1992. He loved living in Kauai! He was part of the Pu’uwai Outrigger Canoe Club in Wailua, Kauai. He joined the annual Molokai Hoe Outrigger Canoe Race, paddling with a relay team for 38 miles from Molokai Island to the island of Oahu!

He came back to CA to help take care of his Mother after his Father passed away. He became a member of the St. Charles Choir in No. Hollywood. He loved to sing and dance. He learned how to Salsa Dance because he said it was such a good discipline!

Jerry loved to play his guitar and harmonica!

He was an avid hiker! He loved to hike the challenging trail to the Hollywood Sign as often as he could.



Jerry is survived by his sisters, Rosemary Brambles, Margaret Hauptman, and Carol Ann Duran, brother Dennis Duran, and daughter, Chrystal Kuper.

He will be deeply missed.

