Man found dead near Broad Beach



A dead man, now identified as 33-year old Thomas Robinson, was recovered on the beach near Sea Level Drive at the west end of Broad Beach last Wednesday, February 1. The LA County Sheriff’s Department turned the case over to the LA County Coroner’s office, where an examination is still pending. No other information has been publicly released.

Updated at 4:34 p.m. “Mr. Robinson is believed to be homeless. An exam was performed on 2/3/23 and results are pending,” the coroner’s office wrote in an email to The Malibu Times on February 6.

No other information has been publicly released.

