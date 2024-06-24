Man convicted of swindling Malibu doctor sentenced to 16 years

A man convicted of swindling a Malibu doctor was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison.

Anthony David Flores, a hairstylist from Fresno, was also known as Anton David. Flores pleaded guilty last year to nine felony counts.

He and his ex-girlfriend were charged with money laundering, conspiracy, wire fraud, and a host of other offenses in the case of Dr. Mark Sawusch. The wealthy doctor was befriended by the couple who moved into his beachfront home, drained his bank accounts, and mistreated Sawusch when he suffered through mental health conditions.

Sawusch died in 2018 of ketamine and alcohol poisoning complicated by a heart condition. After the doctor’s death, Flores and Anna Moore continued to steal money from the Sawusch estate. Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28.

