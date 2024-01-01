Malibu’s Keep Christ in Christmas receives new presidency  

Ten-year President Mary Motley hands off position to Christine Carter Conway

After serving as president of the Keep Christ in Christmas (KCIC) crèche for 10 years, Mary Motley has decided to retire and hand off the position to Christine Carter Conway.

“It was sad after 10 years to say goodbye, but it’s been an honor,” Motley said. “I truly had said to the previous president, who had done it for 50 years ‘Oh, I’ll do it,’ and all of a sudden I was it [president].”

Located on Webb Way and Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), the nativity crèche is hard to miss. At night, the crèche lights up the statues that represent the birth of Jesus Christ, and every year, the nonprofit holds a series of community candle lighting and caroling events.

Although the nonprofit celebrated 60 years this year, Motley expressed her concern about the lack of support they have received from the community and the city.

“I was saying this could be our last year because of lack of support and interest, but I know people love it,” Motley said. “I hope we will be able to bring this newer version of the crèche back next year with volunteers and donations.”

Motley hopes they can raise enough funds to update the crèche to match the quality of the statues. The KCIC crèche and statues are initially kept in the basement storage room of Serra Retreat. The centerpieces also endured the Woolsey Fire. Over the years, KCIC leadership has implemented various security measures, from fencing to alarm systems, in order to protect the crèche.

Motley expressed her concerns about the future of the KCIC project, as it was fueled by community involvement and participation.

After hearing her concerns, Conway said she had spoken to Motley about taking on the responsibilities of the president of the organization.

“Coincidentally, Mary was looking for someone, and I had been looking for Mary, and here we all were, and she had announced that it was time; it just felt like divine intervention, it’s the right time,” Conway said.

As a nonprofit consultant and volunteer advocate, Conway is enthusiastic about the future of KCIC. Currently, a board member of the Adamson House Foundation, a former member of the Malibu Chamber of Commerce, and a former board member of the Malibu Labor Exchange, Conway is familiar with the challenges of a nonprofit organization.

The nonprofit hosted a series of community caroling and candle lighting events in December, and nearly 50 people attended the last crèche on Sunday, Dec. 24. Three children also lit the four candles representing hope, love, joy, and faith. A prayer was shared for the 58 people who have lost their lives on PCH. The nativity display also shares the location with the White Tire Memorial, which was erected a few weeks before the crèche was scheduled to be up. Although there was an issue with permits, the crèche was able to return and provide the same Christmas cheer.

Nearly 50 people attended the last crèche on Sunday, Dec. 24, the Keep Christ in Christmas nonprofit hosted a series of community caroling and candle lighting events in December. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT Three children also lit the four candles representing hope, love, joy, and faith at the Keep Christ in Christmas crèche. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT Nearly 50 people attended the last crèche on Sunday, Dec. 24, the Keep Christ in Christmas nonprofit hosted a series of community caroling and candle lighting events in December. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT

Motley wanted to thank her husband, Dale Motley, and her brother, Kiran Garvey, for their support throughout the years.

“For 10 years, he [Dale] has been my co-partner,” Motley said.

Conway said next year, they will bring in new features that will interest various crowds.

“There’s going to be a lot of fun surprises next year,” Conway said. “There are a lot of other people coming to help be a part of this besides a choir, a performance group; all different religions, children, adults, bands, anything — anyone is welcome.”

Conway said she wants the events to be a place of worship, comfort, and hope for everyone.

Mary Motley (left) and Christine Carter Conway are shown in front of the KCIC display on Webb Way and Pacific Coast Highway. After serving for 10 years, Motley will be passing on the presidency to Conway. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT

“I want everyone to feel involved and everyone to come here for a community celebration,” she said. “It could be something different for every person, but we do want it to be hope, faith, love, and community.”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...