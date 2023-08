Soaking up the last bit of the Californian sun on Westward Beach, the calmer southern half of Zuma in Malibu. Photo Credit: SMC Malibu, Carla Brown.

Soaking up the last bit of the Californian sun on Westward Beach, the calmer southern half of Zuma in Malibu. Photo Credit: SMC Malibu, Carla Brown.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...