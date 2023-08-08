BREAKING: Human remains found in Malibu Canyon

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human skeletal remains found in Malibu Canyon. On August 7, two hikers reported finding the remains approximately two miles north of Pacific Coast Highway on the east side of Malibu Canyon Road.

On August 8 Malibu Search and Rescue, the Sheriff’s Department and the LACO Medical Examiner were scene on Malibu Canyon Road trying to retrieve the remains that were located deep over the side of the roadway in a rugged area covered with heavy foliage. A destroyed vehicle that went over the side had been tagged close to the body a year and a half ago. Investigators are trying to determine if the victim was once in that car as a driver or passenger who may have been thrown from the vehicle as it went over the embankment into the canyon below.

The LASD Homicide Bureau is investigating missing persons as well as possible foul play. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or go to website lacrimestoppers.org.

