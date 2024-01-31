Malibu VOP and LASD Sheriff’s respond to a series of accidents in Malibu last week

Both accidents caused multiple lane closures and hours of bumper-to-bumper traffic

Last week, the Malibu/Lost Hills Station and Malibu Volunteers on Patrol (VOP) responded to multiple incidents and road closures in Malibu.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, the Malibu/ Lost Hills deputies were involved in a short pursuit of a stolen vehicle, which culminated in a multi-car traffic collision at the intersection of PCH and Big Rock.

Malibu Volunteers on Patrol assisted with the incident by directing traffic near Big Rock. Malibu Volunteers on Patrol Team Leader Mark Russo was directing traffic near Big Rock on Thursday, Jan. 25. On Thursday, Jan. 25, the Malibu/ Lost Hills deputies were involved in a short pursuit of a stolen vehicle, which culminated in a multi-car traffic collision at the intersection of PCH and Big Rock. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT. On Thursday, Jan. 25, the Malibu/ Lost Hills deputies were involved in a short pursuit of a stolen vehicle, which culminated in a multi-car traffic collision at the intersection of PCH and Big Rock. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Sgt. Chris Soderlund said the two suspects were taken into custody and the driver was wanted for numerous vehicle burglaries around Malibu. The suspects were not Malibu residents. There were no fatalities reported.

The Malibu VOP assisted with road closures and traffic control while the original stolen vehicle driver was arrested and other victims transported to the hospital.

A few days later, on Sunday, Jan. 28, LASD deputies, Search and Rescue, and Malibu VOPs responded to assist the California Highway Patrol at a three-vehicle traffic collision on Kanan Dume near Troutdale. The road was closed in both directions when they arrived, but they were soon able to get traffic flowing again.

The Malibu VOP posted both incidents on social media.

“The investigation lasted well into the night and all lanes of PCH were reopened at approximately 8:45 p.m.,” the post says about the incident on Thursday night. “The VOP’s presence meant fewer deputies needed to remain on scene, which freed up resources so they could respond to other calls for service during the investigation.”

Soderlund said the Malibu VOPs did a great job assisting both accidents.

“They’re invaluable,” Soderlund said. “We had the closure there for several hours, and it was right during rush hour. They were able to funnel the cars through because we had to close down the intersection, and they were able to get cars through from both eastbound and westbound sides and without them it would’ve been a longer delay, I’m glad that they’re there.”

Malibu is expected to see rain in the coming week and Soderlund wants to remind drivers to slow down while driving and to make sure everyones windshield wippers are properly working.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station is actively seeking community members looking to help make a difference in their communities and provide added public safety by becoming a uniformed Volunteer on Patrol. For more information email malibuvop@gmail.com or direct message the VOP on social media. To stay updated on traffic, follow the station on Instagram at @lasd_lhs and @malibuvop.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...